Hunting seasons are mostly over, and ice-fishing never had a chance this winter in this part of the world. Trout streams won’t be stocked for another month. What’s an angler, hunter, or outdoor enthusiast to do with a weekend in mid-February?
That’s easy. It’s show time. The new USA International Sportsmen’s, Outdoor Recreation & Travel Show to be exact. Headquartered at the Monroeville Convention Center, 209 Mall Boulevard, Monroeville, PA 15146, the show runs Friday, Feb. 17 through Sunday, Feb. 19. Friday and Saturday hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. On Sunday, the show is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Long operated by Expositions Inc., the Monroeville Sportsmen’s and Outdoor Show is now under management of Family Festivals Association, Inc. of Greensburg.
Parking is free at the Convention Center and nearby Doubletree Hotel.
Nearly 150 vendors will pack the hall with displays touting hunting and fishing trips, gear and tackle, outdoor destinations, boats, recreational vehicles, taxidermy, and outdoor cooking and food. Local podcaster, Ryan Furrer of Vanderbilt, known for his thought-provoking podcasts on hunting ethics, bowhunting, youth participation, and white-tailed deer management will be making podcasts from the show at Booth 1014. Furrer is a newly inducted member of the Pennsylvania Outdoor Writers Association.
Another local outdoor celebrity, Chef Jeremy Critchfield, better known as “Hunt Chef,” and former head chef at Stone House Restaurant in Farmington will present “One Man Deer Breakdown Demos” at booths 1400-1404 (He needs a lot of room). Hunt Chef will demonstrate how one skilled person can reduce a whole deer carcass into versatile cuts quickly. His Friday demonstration is scheduled for 11 a.m. On Saturday, you can catch his demonstration at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and again at 3 p.m. His Sunday deer breakdowns will be presented at the same times, but the 3 p.m. session will feature Hunt Chef cooking delicious venison recipes.
Other popular seminar presenters include Barry Wensel and Ryan Furrer on “Brothers of the Bow,” John Hayes, outdoor editor of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette speaking on “Stocking over Wild Trout,” and Pennsylvania Game Commission biologist Tom Keller presenting on the Commission’s proposed reintroduction of the pine marten to Pennsylvania.
More seminars focus on bowfishing, trick-shot archery, K9 police dogs, and private woodlot management for timber profit and wildlife.
On Saturday, from noon to 1 p.m., former Pittsburgh Steeler Brett Keisel, “Da Beard,” will greet visitors and sign autographs in the South Hall.
“Take it from me,” Keisel said. “You have to come see this fantastic new sportsmen’s show.”
At 2 p.m. in the South Hall, former Steelers coach and Super Bowl champ with the Washington Redskins, Russ Grimm, will meet the public and sign autographs.
Kids will enjoy a trout fishing pond set up in the North Hall.
To honor military, law enforcement, and first responders, the show offers one dollar off admission price on Friday, Feb. 17 to active duty and retired military, law enforcement, emergency medical, fire responders, nurses, and first responders.
Tickets are available online at www.sportandtravel.com. Adults 16-64 are $12.00, Senior $10, and Youth 12-15, $6.00. Kids under twelve are free.
Directions and a full schedule of seminars plus vendor list is also available on the website.
