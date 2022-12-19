CONNELLSVILLE TWP. — Geibel Catholic's Jaydis Kennedy needed 19 points in last Friday’s non-section game against visiting Carmichaels to reach 1,000 career points.
Kennedy hit the mark on a 3-pointer with 5:49 remaining in the third quarter.
After a brief ceremony honoring the milestone, the Gators then turned their attention to winning their first game of the season.
Geibel held off a late charge for a 52-44 victory against the Mikes.
“Finally. It’s great to get that first win,” said Geibel Catholic coach Don Porter, adding, “Jaydis had a great night.”
Kennedy admitted reaching the milestone was on his mind entering the game.
“The whole entire week,” said Kennedy. “I just do my game.
“Honestly, I thought it would be a layup (not a 3-pointer). Getting that first win feels good, especially at home.”
Kennedy was a key player in the final eight minutes with 11 points, mostly on foul shots. He made 9-of-14 attempts to finish with a game-high 31 points.
The Mikes (5-2) trailed 36-29 heading into the fourth quarter, but the visitors combined a pesky defense, hitting to the boards hard and slashing through the lane for layups to not only tie the game, but take the lead.
However, a fast-break layup after a steal rolled around the rim and came out late in the quarter that would’ve given the Mikes the lead after pulling into a 36-36 tie.
The Gators’ Michael Miller followed by launching a high arcing shot from the corner to give the home team a 39-36 lead.
“Kudos to Mike Miller. He hit a couple big 3-pointers,” said Porter.
Geibel then, mainly Kennedy, made enough foul shots to secure the win.
The Gators (1-2) led 14-6 after the first quarter and 27-15 at halftime. Kennedy scored 14 points in the first half.
“Our defense in the first half held them to single digits in each quarter. That was a good head start,” said Porter. “Then, we came out and collapsed a little bit.
“They have to change with the flow of the game.”
The Mikes didn’t shoot particularly well in the first 16 minutes, something that coach Ian McCombs noted hasn’t been a problem in the early season.
“We’ve been shooting pretty well to start the season,” said McCombs. “I knew the night would come when things don’t fall. We couldn’t get things clicking.”
The Mikes did hit the boards well against the taller Gators.
“We rebounded well. We have guys willing to get in there and be bruisers,” added McCombs.
Carmichaels nearly doubled its output after scoring 14 points in the third quarter, to cut its deficit to 36-29. Dom Colarusso scored four points and Liam Lohr added five to spark the rally.
Colarusso led the Mikes with 16 points. Aydan Adamson finished with 10 points.
