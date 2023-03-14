The annual youth fishing event at Hutchinson Recreation Area, South Union Township, commemorates Jim Tobal, educator, school director, outdoorsman, conservationist, and community asset throughout his life. (Photo by Ben Moyer)
Friends of Jim Tobal are working with South Union Township and Chestnut Ridge Chapter of Trout Unlimited to again offer a youth trout fishing experience at Hutchinson Recreation Area on Stadium Drive, South Union Township.
The group will stock trout on March 17 in Hutchinson Run, the small stream that flows through the park. Fishing will be permitted beginning at 8 a.m., Saturday, March 25. That date coincides with the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission’s Mentored Youth Trout Day, and generally follows the rules set forth for that event. Kids 16 and under may fish on that day but are encouraged to obtain a free Mentored Youth Permit from the Fish and Boat Commission website at: www.HuntFishPA.
Adult supervision of children is encouraged, but adults must have a valid Pennsylvania fishing license. Adults are not permitted to fish alone, but their participation as mentors for youth is desired. There is no need to register for the event.
No tackle restrictions are in effect on March 25, and youth anglers may keep two trout, minimum size 7 inches. Adult mentors may not keep trout.
Kids may continue to fish in the stream March 26 until the general trout season opens on April 1, but are asked to use only artificial lures or flies during that week (no bait), and all trout must be released.
The Chestnut Ridge Chapter of Trout Unlimited will stock the stream again with fish from its nursery at Yough Dam tailrace sometime after the April 1 season opener. Bait may be used after that date.
No prizes are awarded for fish caught.
“This is not about competition,” said Gary Brain, a friends of Jim Tobal organizer. “This is about the simple pleasure of being outdoors and fishing, the way Jim Tobal enjoyed it and tried to share it with young people all his life.”
Brain said the fish in the stream will be available to everyone, including adults, after June 1.
Jim Tobal taught American History for over 40 years in the Laurel Highlands District, and later served as a director on the school board. He was active in community, conservation, and youth outdoor recreation causes throughout his life, including long-time membership in the Chestnut Ridge Chapter, Trout Unlimited.
“We thank South Union Township for their support of this project,” said Mike Tobal, Jim’s brother. “They care for the stream, and they have made it such an ideal place for a kids’ event like this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.