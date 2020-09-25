Mallory Schreiber scored the game-winning goal with about four minutes remaining in the match Monday night as Bentworth rallied for a 2-1 non-section win over visiting Waynesburg Central.
Reagan Schreiber tied the match for the Lady Bearcats (3-2) early in the second match and then assisted on the game-winner.
Ashlyn Basinger spotted the Lady Raiders (1-4) a 1-0 lead in the first half.
Jasmine Manning made four saves to preserve the win. Waynesburg’s McKenzie Booth made 17 saves.
“Nina Thompson had a huge night for us at midfield,” praised Bentworth coach Tyler Hamstra. “This is her first year as a starter replacing Caroline Rice. She played such a crucial role tonight for us.“
Girls volleyball
Jefferson-Morgan 3, Avella 2 — The Lady Rockets rallied twice for a Section 2-A home victory over the Lady Eagles.
Jefferson-Morgan (2-1, 2-1) dropped the first set, 25-23, won the second, 25-13, lost the third set, 25-17, and the won the final two, 25-17, 15-10.
Madison Wright (10 digs, 9 kills, 7 aces), Anna Uveges (11 kills, 4 blocks), Savannah Kramer (9 kills), Abby Ankrom (21 digs), and Neveah Dudas (18 assists) all had noteworthy performances for Jefferson-Morgan.
Saturday, Sept. 19
Boys soccer
Waynesburg Central 4, Brownsville 3 — Tyler Switalski scored three goals, including the game-winner in overtime, as Waynesburg Central defeated host Brownsville in a Section 3-AA match.
Two of Switalski’s goals came on penalty kicks.
Jobe McCartney accounted for the other goal by the Raiders (2-1, 2-1) and Christian Mori added a pair of assists.
The Falcons fall to 0-4 overall and in the section.
Thursday, Sept. 17
Girls volleyball
Carmichaels 3, Charleroi 0 — Carmichaels swept past Charleroi for a Section 3-AA road victory.
The Lady Mikes (3-0, 3-0) won by the scores 25-7, 25-19, 25-15.
Alexandra McGee had a solid all-around performance for Carmichaels with 15 assists, 24 service points and four aces. Nicole Ludrosky was strong at the net with six kills. Madison Ellsworth added five. Alizah Roberts finished with eight digs and four aces.
The Lady Mikes return to action on Sept. 24 with a section match at Frazier.
Boys golf
Carmichaels 200, Frazier 233 — The Mikes rebounded from their loss to Waynesburg Central with a Section 8-AA road victory over the Commodores at Carmichaels Golf Club.
Mason Lapana was medalist for Carmichaels (6-1, 6-2) with a 1-over 38. Remmy Lohr posted a 39. Nick Ricco (41), Liam Lohr (40), and Rolin Burghy (42) rounded out the scoring. Chris Barrish’s 40 was not used.
Jay Thompson was the low man for Frazier (5-2) with 6-over 43. Chase Hazelbaker and Nixon Erdely both shot 44. Noah Usher had 45 and Dylan Roebuck finished with 57. Kacie Lombard’s 58 did not count.
Jefferson-Morgan 233, Charleroi 256 — The Rockets remain in Section 8-AA playoff contention with a road victory over the Cougars at Mon Valley Country Club.
Jefferson-Morgan improves to 4-2 in the section and 5-2 overall. Charleroi slips to 1-7 in the section and 1-8 overall.
The Rockets’ Kyle Clayton had another solid round with 3-over 39. Troy Wright (52), Bryce Bedilion (43), Brock Bayles (45), and Savanah Clark (54) rounded out the scoring for the visitors. Grant Hathaway’s 56 did not count.
Colton Polander (53), Eliot Lenhart (45), Nick Summers (49), Will Wagner (51), and Zach Usher (58) had scoring rounds for Charleroi. Makayla Hammond’s 62 wasn’t used.
Wednesday, Sept. 16
Boys golf
Waynesburg 190, Carmichaels 195 — Waynesburg Central upended visiting Carmichaels at Rohanna’s Golf Course to pull into a three-way tie for first place in Section 8-AA.
The Raiders (4-1, 4-1), the Mikes (5-1, 5-2), and Frazier (5-1, 5-2) all have one section loss with about two weeks remaining in the season.
Matt Ankrom and Braden Benke shared team honors for Waynesburg with 4-over 37. Dawson Fowler shot 38, and Hayden Church and Hudson Boris both carded 39. Evan Davis’ 40 wasn’t used.
Carmichaels’ Liam Lohr was medalist with 2-over 35. Remmy Lohr, Rolin Burghy and Mason Lapana all finished with 39. Chris Barrish’s 43 rounded out the scoring. Nick Ricco’s 44 did not count in the final score.
Jefferson-Morgan 240, Beth-Center 277 — The Rockets kept pace with the Section 8-AA leaders with a victory at Greene County Country Club over the visiting Bulldogs.
Kyle Clayton led the way for Jefferson-Morgan (3-2, 4-2) with an even-par 36, carding three birdies, three bogeys and three pars. Brook Bayles (49), Bryce Bedilion (50), Troy Wright (50), and Savanah Clark (55) rounded out the scoring for the Rockets. Grant Hathaway’s 56 did not count in the final score.
JJ Paternoster was the low man for Beth-Center (0-8, 2-9) with 46. Zach Sinclair (56), Blake Shashura (57), Chase Malanosky (58), and Gavin Durkin (59) closed out the scoring for the visitors. Gianna Peterson’s 61 wasn’t used.
Tuesday, Sept. 15
Girls volleyball
Carmichaels 3, Brownsville 0 — Emma Hyatt rang up nine kills, 13 service points and four aces as the Lady Mikes cruised past visiting Brownsville in a Section 3-AA match.
Carmichaels won by scores of 25-11, 25-15 and 25-7.
Emma Holaren had 15 assists, seven digs and three aces, and Sydney Kuis contributed seven service points and six digs for the Lady Mikes. Carmichaels also got five kills and three aces from Nicole Ludrosky, 13 assists from Alexandra McGee and eight kills from Beth Cree.
Jefferson-Morgan 3, Geibel Catholic 0 — The Lady Rockets rolled to a three-set victory over the visiting Lady Gators in a Section 2-A match. J-M won by scores of 25-11, 25-15 and 25-7.
