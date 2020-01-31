Burgettstown controlled the first and third quarters Friday night for a 60-24 Section 3-AA victory at Carmichaels.
The Lady Blue Devils outscored the Lady Mikes 48-9 in the opening quarters, while Carmichaels held a slight 15-12 advantage in the other two quarters.
Mia Rainieri paced Carmichaels (1-9, 4-15) with 13 points. Kylie Sinn, the Lady Mikes' lone senior, was honored before the game.
Section 3-AA
Burgettstown 20-7-28-5 -- 60
Carmichaels 7-10-2-5 -- 24
Burgettstown: Celeste DiVecchio 18, Avery Havelka 14, Jill Frazier 13. Carmichaels: Mia Ranieri 13. Records: Burgettstown (8-2, 14-6), Carmichaels (1-9, 4-15).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.