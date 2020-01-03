Morgan Sandzimier's field goal with less than a minute remain in the Section 2-A game Friday night lifted visiting Geibel Catholic to a 23-22 victory at Jefferson-Morgan.
The Lady Gators (1-2, 1-5) lead by seven early in the fourth quarter, but the home team battled back to take the lead with around two minutes left in the game.
Geibel led 4-2, 8-6 and 19-14 at the quarter breaks. The Lady Rockets (1-2, 1-6) outscored the visitors in the final eight minutes, 8-4.
Maia Stevenson led the Lady Gators with six points. Gayle Pokol added five.
Jefferson-Morgan's Abby Ankrom scored a game-high 10 points. Emily Gipe finished with four.
Section 2-A
Geibel Catholic 4-4-11-4 -- 23
Jefferson-Morgan 2-4-8-8 -- 22
Geibel Catholic: Maia Stevenson 6, Gayle Pokol 5. Jefferson-Morgan: Abby Ankrom 10, Emily Gipe 4. Records: Geibel Catholic (1-2, 1-5), Jefferson-Morgan (1-2, 1-6).
