The Monessen girls led at halftime Thursday night and then matched Jefferson-Morgan in the second half for a 43-25 Section 2-A road victory.
Monessen (3-2, 9-3) led 10-5, 24-7 and 35-16 at the quarter breaks.
Monessen's Kendelle Weston scored a game-high 14 points. Qitarah Henderson added 13.
Autumn Gustovich scored 10 points for the Lady Rockets (1-4, 1-8).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.