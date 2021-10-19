The Mapletown girls volleyball team won two matches two seasons ago.
The Lady Maples made the playoffs last year for the first time, and continued their march forward by securing the program’s first section title Tuesday night with a 3-0 victory over visiting Fort Cherry.
Mapletown improves to 11-0 in Section 2-A and 13-1 overall. The lone loss was to Bishop Canevin in a non-section match.
“It’s exciting. The girls deserve it,” said Mapletown volleyball coach Christy Menear. “These current juniors and seniors won two games when they were freshmen and sophomores. They stuck together, persevered and pushed.
“What’s fun is they have the fundamentals. Now, we can implement things to put the ball down.”
The Lady Maples swept to victory by the scores, 25-21, 25-22, 25-17.
Macee Cree finished with a match with 24 assists, running her career total to over 1,000. She also had 12 digs.
Krista Wilson (12 kills, 14 digs) and Ella Menear (13 kills, 11 digs) both finished with double-doubles. Taylor Dusenberry had nine digs, four kills, three blocks and three aces. Riley Pekar finished with 13 digs and MeKenzie Reda had 12.
Christy Menear isn’t about to let her Lady Maples rest on the laurels of the section title.
“Bishop Canevin is our only loss. They are traditionally very tough. Years ago I asked to be put on their schedule and they did,” said Menear about the team that ousted the Lady Maples from last year’s playoffs. “This team developed, stuck together and just improved over the year.
“I tell the girls in the huddle at the end of games we haven’t accomplished anything. That sounds harsh, but we still have things to work on in the gym.”
