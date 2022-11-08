Mapletown made one final run to remain alive in the volleyball playoffs, but Bishop Canevin responded with a late rally to defeat the Lady Maples, 3-0, in the WPIAL Class A consolation on Nov. 3 at Bethel Park.
The most successful season in program history closes with an 18-4 record, with three losses to WPIAL finalist Frazier and the other to the Lady Crusaders.
Mapletown scored the first point of the match and did not hold the lead until the opening point of the third set.
However, as in the first two sets, Bishop Canevin (18-6) managed rally for the lead at 6-5. Mapletown tied the match on a Krista Wilson kill, and then reeled off five straight points — three coming on Wilson aces — for an 11-6 lead, forcing a Bishop Canevin timeout.
Mapletown held a two or three-point advantage until regaining a five-point lead at 17-12 after an Ella Menear ace.
Bishop Canevin sliced a point off the deficit with a kill off a block, and changed the course of the third set with a defensive play that the Mapletown faithful disputed.
A Bishop Canevin defender kept the ball alive with a diving save, and as the Lady Maples celebrated what they thought was a point on the bounce, a Lady Crusader lofted a return deep over the defense for what became the deciding point of the set.
“We went on the five-point run in the third set,” said Mapletown coach Christy Menear. “Then, the momentum changed after that call.
“I talked to them when the referees were discussing the call. I told them they’re not going to reverse the call. You have to be mentally tough.”
Bishop Canevin tied the match at 17-all, leading Christy Menear to call a timeout. Another Wilson kill gave the Lady Maples their last lead at 18-17.
The set was tied at 18, 19 and 20 before the Lady Crusaders closed out the sweep with a 5-1 run.
Bishop Canevin rallied from the 1-0 deficit in the first set for a 5-1 lead. The closest Mapletown would get in the opening set was 7-5 with the Lady Crusaders steadily pulling away for a 25-18 victory.
Mapletown never led in the second set, though the Lady Maples kept it close to the very end of the 25-22 loss.
“We couldn’t get a rhythm. They were very consistent float servers. We were struggling with our passes,” said Christy Menear. “Because we did not pass well, we were not able to set our offense.
“They identified our weakness and where the holes were, and they adjusted when we adjusted.”
The sweep was the first suffered by Mapletown after a 31-match run, the last being a three-set loss to Bishop Canevin.
Mapletown lost the first set in early season matches, but was able to turn that around as the season progressed.
“At the beginning of the season, teams would take us to four sets. It took us a set to get alive,” explained Christy Menear. “Greensburg Central Catholic took the first set (in the quarterfinals) and we came back. It takes mental toughness to do that.
“The energy was not there tonight.”
The individual stats were there, just not the game scores.
“Krista (Wilson) and Ella (Menear) were close to their numbers,” said Christy Menear.
Both hitters had double-doubles with Wilson finishing with 17 kills and 15 digs (plus three aces), and Menear contributing 11 kills and 10 digs. Bailey Rafferty also had a double-double with 27 assists and 12 digs. Riley Pekar finished with a team-high 16 digs and Brianna Ashton had nine digs.
Christy Menear was hoping to prepare for the program’s first state playoff game, but said the loss in no way diminishes the accomplishments of her squad.
“We were fourth in the WPIAL. I am very proud of girls. We graduated two girls from last year (Taylor Dusenberry and Macee Cree). We regrouped over the summer and I believe we came back stronger,” said Menear.
