Mapletown hung tough with host Clairton for one quarter before the Lady Bears took control in the second and pulled away for a 54-22 WPIAL Class A first-round girls basketball playoff win last Thursday.
Evanti Gibson scored a game-high 18 points for fifth-seeded Clairton (12-3). Jerzee Sutton (12) and Keneiah Ogletree (10) also hit double digits for the Lady Bears.
Mapletown trailed by just three, 12-9, after the opening period. Clairton rolled to a 28-12 halftime lead and used a 19-5 advantage in the third quarter to put the game away.
Taylor Dusenberry led the 12th-seeded Lady Maples (6-6) with 15 points.
Aquinas Academy 44, Jefferson-Morgan 15 — The fourth-seeded Lady Crusaders out-scored visiting Jefferson-Morgan 17-0 in the first quarter and went on to earn a WPIAL Class A first-round win.
Aquinas Academy (13-5) was led by Bella Hite’s 13 points.
Anna Uvegas paced the 13th-seeded Lady Rockets (3-12) with six points.
Tuesday, March 2
Boys basketball
Rochester 55, West Greene 32 — The visiting Pioneers trailed 42-8 at halftime in a WPIAL Class A first round boys basketball playoff loss to the Rams.
Rochester (12-4) carried play in the third quarter, 13-5. West Greene outscored the Rams in the fourth quarter, 19-0.
Caleb Rice led the Pioneers (2-13) with 12 points. Chase Blake finished with 10 points.
Devon Hemer paced the Rams with a game-high 18 points. Parker Lyons finished with 16 points and J.D. Azulay added 14.
Women’s basketball
Bethany (W.Va.) 60, Waynesburg 51 — The Bison pulled away in the second quarter for a Presidents’ Athletic Conference home victory.
Bethany (3-4, 3-4) outscored Waynesburg in the second quarter, 22-15, for a 28-22 halftime lead. The home team extended its lead to 47-32 after three quarters.
Waynesburg (0-7, 0-7) carried play in the fourth quarter, 19-13.
The Yellow Jackets’ Andrea Orlosky had a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Marley Wolf scored a team-high 14 points, and Avery Robinson added 10.
Waynesburg was 17-of-52 from the field and 4-of-16 from 3-point range.
Makenzee Mason paced the Bison with a game-high 16 points. Nikki Bradbury scored 14 points and Courtney Walker added 14.
Charleroi graduate Bella Skobel scored nine points and grabbed three rebounds for Bethany.
College volleyball
Waynesburg 3, Chatham 1; Chatham 3, Waynesburg 0 — The Yellow Jackets split a Presidents’ Athletic Conference doubleheader, rallying from a set down to take the opening match.
Waynesburg improves to 1-1 in the conference with the win in the opening match and slips to 1-3 overall with the loss in the second match. The first match counts against the PAC record and the nightcap goes to the overall record.
Chatham goes to 0-2 in the conference and 1-2 overall.
The Cougars won the opening set of the first match, 25-16, but Waynesburg recovered to win the next three, 25-17, 25-21, 25-20.
Hannah Colvin paced the Yellow Jackets in the first match with 13 kills. Alyson Johnson had a strong defensive effort with 30 digs. Alexis Phillips finished with 18 assists and 15 digs.
Chatham swept the second match by the scores 25-19, 25-23 and 25-22.
Colvin finished with a team-high 10 kills and Johnson recorded a match-high 23 digs. Trysten Smith finished with 11 assists and Phillips added 10.
Colvin again paced the Jackets in kills, recording 10 in match two while also leading in service aces (three). Stohon added another eight kills to finish her night with the second most kills on the team (15) while also assisting on four blocks in match two.
Monday, March 1
New Brighton 70, Waynesburg Central 50 — The Lions rode a strong start to a victory over visiting Waynesburg Central in a WPIAL Class AAA preliminary round boys basketball match-up.
New Brighton leaped out to a 16-2 lead in the opening quarter. The 20th-seeded Raiders (2-16) battled the Lions fairly evenly the rest of the way but couldn’t dig out of the early hole.
The Lions connected on 20 of 28 free throws while the Raiders only got to the foul line seven times, converting six.
JoJo Reynolds scored a game-high 23 points for New Brighton and Gabe Haddux had 10 points.
Waynesburg was led by Chase Henkins, who hit a pair of 3-pointers in scoring 19 points. Sam Harmon followed with nine points and Dawson Fowler added eight points.
Girls basketball
West Greene 66, Aquinas Academy 38 — The Lady Pioneers had four players score in double figures in a non-section road victory as they tuned up for the playoffs.
Anna Durbin led West Greene (16-3) with 16 points. Jersey Wise finished with 15 points, including three 3-pointers. Elizabeth Brudnock hit four 3-pointeers for 12 points. Brooke Barner added 11.
Emilia Kartonas led Aquinas Academy (12-5) with 14 points.
