Mapletown’s girls basketball team is again dealing with a small roster but third-year head coach Kaitlyn Novak is still encouraged.
“Like every year we’re struggling with numbers,” said Novak, who was an assistant coach one year before taking over the Lady Maples’ top job.
“It’s hard to get girls come out to play. They’re just not interested. They don’t want to run. Right now I have seven.”
Two of those are senior Taylor Dusenberry and junior Krista Wilson who make a potent duo for the team to lean on.
Despite the seemingly annual lack of bodies, the Lady Maples are still coming off a successful year with Dusenberry and Wilson both playing key roles. Mapletown went 6-5 in the regular season and 5-5 in Section 2-A. It’s the second time in three years the Lady Maples finished with a winning record in the regular season and made the playoffs.
Although all teams were invited to the WPIAL postseason — Mapletown fell to Clairton in the first round — Novak’s squad finished fourth in the section and would’ve qualified for the playoffs anyhow in a normal year.
“We’re going in the right direction,” Novak said. “I talked to the girls at the end of one of our scrimmages and that’s what I told them. We’ve had winning seasons, we want to continue that. Not having the numbers is hard but we’re really hoping that they’re learning to be winners.
“We want to do as well as our volleyball team which won a section title. Krista and Taylor were a big part of that. To do that we need to continue to grow and continue to push through it.”
Novak is again assisted by Kevin Painter and has added volunteer assistant coaches Brandon Miller and Abby Antill.
“They’re a big help because of, again, our numbers,” Novak said. “We’re the ones who are scrimmaging against these girls in practice because we just don’t have enough players.”
Dusenberry and Wilson are clearly the team leaders, according to Novak.
“Taylor missed her sophomore year with a knee injury but was back last year,” Novak said. “She’s good to go for her senior year. Taylor is definitely our go-to person. Krista is a junior who we’ll also be counting on heavily.
“A lot of the weight is going to fall on those two girls. They do work very well together and are very focused, very motivated. They’re a force to be reckoned with.”
The rest of the players are new to the varsity roster.
“We have two girls that haven’t played before, Danielle Jennings and Gabby Taylor,” Novak said. “They’re new to the game so having Taylor and Krista to guide them really helps us coaches.
“We have three freshmen, Isabella Garnek, Sydney Byrne and Bailey Rafferty. All of them are also volleyball players and great athletes. The only problem we have is that we have two experienced girls playing with a younger team so there are some challenges.”
After taking over the job just days before the season began two years ago and dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic last year, Novak finally enters a season without any extenuating circumstances.
“Yeah, it’s the first year I’ve been here where it was somewhat normal,” said Novak, who didn’t want to delve into assessing her section foes.
“West Greene will always be the toughest team, but, really, I’m not even looking down the road,” Novak said. “We’re taking it one game at a time. We’ll prep for one team at a time.
“We have our tip-off tournament to start with so right now we’re prepping for Burgettstown and not looking any farther than that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.