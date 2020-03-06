PITTSBURGH — The two-day WPIAL Class AA Swimming Championships held at Trees Pool last Thursday and Friday was filled with close finishes.
That including the hard charge by Mapletown freshman Ella Menear in Friday’s 100 backstroke. Quaker Valley’s Isabel Huang touched the wall in 57 seconds flat. Menear’s silver-medal time was 57.04 seconds.
“I was really excited and nervous, too,” said Menear. “I was excited when I saw my time. I worked real hard at practice.
“(Winning a bronze medal in the 200 IM Thursday) game me a little more confidence.”
Menear was pleased with her effort in the backstroke.
“Honestly, it was one of my best races. I left everything in the pool. I couldn’t have done anymore,” added Menear.
Menear made school history with her bronze medal on Thursday. Her time in the 200 IM was 2:07.93, although her third-place time didn’t immediately register.
“I guess I didn’t have a hard hand touch on my finish. The timer got my time,” explained Menear. “The finish was really close.”
Menear, understandably, had some opening day jitters.
“I was really excited. I definitely was nervous,” said Menear.
Only the district champion was assured a berth into next week’s PIAA Swimming & Diving Championships. The remaining swimmers had to wait to see if they would secure a spot in the 32-swimmer field on time.
Menear has done so. Her silver medal performance in the 100 backstroke turned out to be the fastest qualifying time of the non-automatic qualifiers.
Mapletown does not have a swimming team so Menear is coached by her parents, Rick and Christy Menear, and participates with a club team in Morgantown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.