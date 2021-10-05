Mapletown swept past visiting Beth-Center, 3-0, for a non-section girls volleyball victory Monday night.
The Lady Maples won by the scores, 25-5, 25-7, 25-16.
Krista Wilson had a solid all-around performance for the Lady Maples (9-1, 7-0) with 16 kills, six digs and two aces. Macee Cree finished with 26 assists. Ella Menear (8 kills, 7 digs, 4 aces), Taylor Dusenberry (9 kills, 5 aces), and Riley Pekar (6 aces, 5 digs) also contributed to the victory.
West Greene 3, Cameron (W.Va.) 0 -- The Lady Pioneers swept by visiting Cameron for a non-section win.
West Greene won by the scores, 25-14, 25-5, 25-12.
Kasie Meek had a double-double for the Lady Pioneers with 13 kills and 14 service points. BreAnn Jackson had a team-high 16 assists and Mackenzie Wise finished with four kills.
Boys soccer
South Park 5, Waynesburg Central 0 -- Five different players scored for the undefeated Eagles in a non-section victory over the visiting Raiders.
Andrew Spowart, Nick Frechione, Ben Ambrose, Ryan Wesoloswski and Logan Brewer all scored for South Park (12-0).
Chase Henkins made 15 saves for Waynesburg (3-8).
Girls soccer
Waynesburg Central 5, Brownsville 0 -- Ashlyn Basinger scored four goals and assisted on a fifth to lead the Lady Raiders to a Section 3-AA win over the visiting Lady Falcons.
Lake Litnowich scored one goal and had one assist for Waynesburg (2-4-0, 4-5-0).
Brownsville slides to 0-7-0 in the section and 2-8-0 overall.
Thursday, Sept. 30
Mount Pleasant 3, Waynesburg Central 0 — The first-place Lady Vikings (5-0-0, 8-2-0) got goals from Rylin Bugosh, Riley Gesinski and Emelia Poklembo in a Section 3-AA girls soccer win over the visiting Lady Raiders (1-4-0, 3-5-0).
Girls volleyball
Mapletown 3, Geibel Catholic 0 — Krista Wilson dialed up 15 kills, eight digs and seven aces as the first-place Lady Maples swept past the host Lady Gators (0-6) in a Section 2-A match.
Scores were 25-13, 25-7 and 25-8.
Ella Menear contributed eight kills, 10 digs and five aces for Mapletown (7-0, 8-1). Macee Cree added 23 assists and five digs and Taylor Dusenberry had nine kills and six aces.
California 3, West Greene 1 — Gianna Grillo piled up 32 assists, 17 digs and 10 service points to help the Lady Trojans keep their hold on second place in Section 2-A with a four-set win over the visiting Lady Pioneers (3-4).
California (6-1) won by scores of 25-21, 18-25, 25-13 and 29-27 to survive not having to go to a fifth set.
Tayla Pascoe turned in another sterling all-around performance for the Lady Trojans with six kills, 27 digs and 10 service points, and Jordyn Cruse contributed 27 digs and 11 service points.
California also got eight kills from Alexis Sherman and five kills and 11 service points from Gianna O’Brien.
Carmichaels 3, McGuffey 0 — Kendall Ellsworth totaled 19 assists, 14 digs and four aces as the Lady Mikes swept past host McGuffey in a non-section match.
Carmichaels won by scores of 25-18, 25-20 and 25-10.
Mikayla Andrews and Ashton Bates had nine kills apiece for the Lady Mikes (5-2) who also got 18 service points and eight digs from Macie Kraynak, 18 service points from Aliyah Thomas, eight digs from Carlee Roberts and two blocks from Sophia Zalar.
The Lady Highlanders fall to 1-4.
Jefferson-Morgan 3, Avella 1 — Isabelle Bazzoli had five kills and three blocks in the Lady Rockets’ Section 2-A victory over visiting Avella (1-6).
J-M won by scores of 25-22, 25-22, 23-25 and 25-13.
Finley Kramer had 20 digs for Jefferson-Morgan (3-4, 4-6) which also got nine digs and two kills from Madison Wright and 17 service points and six digs from Taryn Schmolke.
Southmoreland 3, Waynesburg Central 0 — The visiting Lady Scotties (4-3, 4-5) upended the second-place Lady Raiders in a Section 3-AA match.
Gracie Spadaro had 14 kills for Southmoreland. Waynesburg drops to 5-2 in section play and 5-3 overall.
Tuesday, Sept. 28
Waynesburg Central 3, Carmichaels 2 -- Waynesburg Central gathered itself after watching a 2-0 lead slip away and won the fifth set to hold off gallant Carmichaels, 3-2, in a classic Section 3-AA girls volleyball match.
Waynesburg (5-1, 5-2) took the first two sets by scores of 25-21 and 25-22 only to watch the visiting Lady Mikes (4-2, 4-2) bounce off the deck to take sets three and four by scores of 25-21 and 29-27. The Lady Raiders prevailed in set five, 15-11.
Sarah Stephenson racked up 16 kills and 12 assists and Morgan Stephenson totaled 11 kills and 10 digs to lead the way for Waynesburg. Paige Jones had 12 digs, Lily Rush contributed 20 assists and Karlee Hogue added seven kills.
Beth Cree sparked Carmichaels with 20 kills and three aces. Mikayla Andrews and Sophia Zalar had five kills apiece and the Lady Mikes all got 18 service points from Aliyah Thomas and 16 from Emy Mejia.
West Greene 3, Jefferson-Morgan 1 — Kasie Meek had 19 kills as West Greene knocked off host Jefferson-Morgan in a Section 2-A match.
The Lady Pioneers won by scores of 25-15, 25-17, 19-25 and 25-12.
Sophia Plock added 10 kills for West Greene (3-3, 6-3). Olivia Kiger had 28 service points and BreAnn Jackson registered 31 assists.
Madison Wright totaled five kills, two blocks and seven digs for the Lady Rockets (2-4, 3-6) and Anna Uveges had five kills and two blocks. Finley Kramer and Mia Baker each had 11 digs for J-M which also got 14 assists and five digs from Ali Ostrich and four kills and two blocks from Isabelle Bazzoli.
Bishop Canevin 3, Mapletown 0 — The Lady Crusaders beat host Mapletown in a non-section battle of first-place teams.
Bishop Canevin, which sits atop Section 3-A, won by scores of 25-18, 25-7 and 25-23.
The Lady Maples (7-1), who are on top of Section 2-A, were led by Krista Wilson with 11 kills and nine digs and Macee Cree with 21 assists and 16 digs. Mapletown also got 10 digs and four kills from Ella Menear, 11 digs from Riley Pekar and 10 digs and two kills from Taylor Dusenberry.
Boys cross country
California 15, Burgettstown 50; California 18, West Greene 37; West Greene 27, Burgettstown 28 — The Trojans swept the Section 3-AA meet held at Fort Cherry.
California defeated Burgettstown, 15-50, and West Greene, 18-37. The Pioneers edged Burgettstown, 27-28.
West Greene’s Kaden Shields placed fourth with a time of 20:53. Nash Bloom was ninth in 23:01. Joshua Archer (12, 23:20), Parker Smith (14, 23:52), Noah Webster (15, 23:59), and Levi Barnhart (21, 31:00) also ran for the Pioneers.
Girls cross country
West Greene 15, California 50; West Greene 15, Burgettstown 50 — Although the Lady Trojans took the top two spots, the Lady Pioneers swept the Section 3-AA meet at Fort Cherry.
Katie Lampe led a stream of Lady Pioneers across the finish line in seventh place with a time of 28:36. Lexi Six (28:37), Kiley Meek (28:39), Emily Stokes (29:28), and Sarah Collins (29:58) followed Lampe. Isabella Stokes was 13th in 37:55.
