Mapletown took sole control of the top spot in Section 2-A with a 3-0 sweep over visiting California in girls volleyball action Monday night.
Both teams entered the match with 3-0 section records.
The unbeaten Lady Maples won by scores of 25-17, 25-18 and 25-18.
Krista Wilson led the way for Mapletown (4-0, 5-0) with 14 kills, 11 digs and three aces and Taylor Dusenberry contributed 16 kills and 11 digs. The Lady Maples also got 23 digs, six kills and two aces from Ella Menear, 28 assists and 11 digs from Macee Cree and 14 digs from Riley Pekar.
The Lady Trojans (3-1) were paced by Tayla Pascoe's 10 kills and 15 digs. California also got 21 digs from Jordyn Cruse and 13 assists from Gianna Grillo.
Girls soccer
Yough 3, Waynesburg Central 1 -- The unbeaten Lady Cougars (2-0-1, 6-0-1) stormed back from an early 1-0 deficit to top host Waynesburg in a Section 3-AA match.
Ashlyn Basinger gave the Lady Raiders (1-2, 2-3) the lead on a great individual effort, putting a shot past Yough goalkeeper Marin Sleith after splitting two defenders on the right side with 24:08 left in the first half.
Yough tied it on a goal by McKenzie Pritts on an assist by Kendalyn Umble with 13:46 left in the first half. The score remained that way deep into the second half thanks in large part to the efforts of Lady Raiders goalkeeper Regan Carlson.
The Lady Cougars finally broke through to take the lead on Dakota Cross's one-timer on a pass from Nicky Veychek with 11:49 remaining. Pritts added an insurance goal from 24 yards out on a pass from Madison Hodge with 3:14 left.
Saturday, Sept. 18
Waynesburg Central 4, Brownsville 0 -- The Raiders shut out visiting Brownsville in a Section 3-AA boys soccer match.
Waynesburg improves to 2-2 in the section and 2-5 overall. The Falcons fall to 0-4 and 0-6-1.
The teams battled through a scoreless first half before Waynesburg broke through with Ryon McCartney’s goal at 29:55 assisted by Dawson Fowler.
The Raiders added unassisted goals by Jobe McCartney at 11:46 and Fowler at 8:18. Fowler capped a two-goal, one-assist performance with a goal assisted by Gave Snyder with 7:15 left to cap the second-half outburst.
Chase Henkins recorded the shutout with six saves.
Girls soccer
Waynesburg Central 6, Charleroi 2 --Ashlyn Basinger poured in five goals with an assist as the Lady Raiders rolled past visiting Charleroi in a non-section match.
Vivian Greenwood also scored for Waynesburg (2-2) which got assists from Brenna Benke, Emily Mahle and Kaley Rohanna. Regan Carlson made 14 saves.
McKenna Deunger scored both goals for the Lady Cougars (2-3).
Thursday, Sept. 16
Frazier 3, Jefferson-Morgan 0 — Jensyn Hartman piled up 22 kills and Braylin Salisbury totaled 11 kills, 10 service points and three blocks as the undefeated Lady Commodores breezed by the Lady Rockets in a non-section girls volleyball match.
Frazier (3-0, 5-0) won by scores of 25-22, 25-15 and 25-20.
The Lady Commodores also got 30 assists from Gracen Hartman, 28 digs from Molly Yauch and 18 service points from Grace Vaughn.
Anna Uveges had seven blocks and five kills and Kayla Larkin contributed three kills and 13 service points for Jefferson Morgan (3-2, 3-2). The Lady Rockets also got six aces, two kills and a block from Ali Ostrich, three blocks and two kills from Isabelle Bazzoli and five digs from Finley Kramer.
Mapletown 3, Fort Cherry 0 — The Lady Maples knocked off the host Lady Rangers in Section 2-A action.
Mapletown swept to victory by the scores, 25-7, 25-18, 25-22.
Macee Cree led the Lady Maples (3-0, 4-0) with 30 assists, three aces and six digs. Taylor Dusenberry finished with nine kills, 12 digs and three aces. Ella Menear had a double-double with 11 kills and 12 digs. Riley Pekar had three aces and 12 digs, and Krista Wilson added 11 kills and three aces.
West Greene 3, Avella 1 — London Whipkey rang up 12 kills and BreAnn Jackson had 40 assists as the Lady Pioneers knocked off visiting Avella in a Section 2-A match.
West Greene (1-2, 3-2) won by scores of 25-20, 19-25, 25-19 and 25-20.
Mackenzie Wise recorded nine kills and Sophia Plock and Kasie Meek added seven apiece for the Lady Pioneers who also got five digs from both Anna Durbin and Olivia Kiger.
Carmichaels 3, Charleroi 0 — Kendall Ellsworth turned in a strong overall performance with 27 assists, 19 digs, 15 service points and four aces as the Lady Mikes swept visiting Charerloi in a Section 3-AA match.
Carmichaels won by scores of 25-12, 25-22 and 25-22.
Beth Cree led the Lady Mikes’ offensive assault with 17 kills and Ashton Batis followed with eight. Carmichaels also got 10 service points from Aliyah Thomas, 10 digs from Carlee Roberts, four aces from Emy Mejia and three blocks from Mikayla Andrews.
Carmichaels travels to Beth-Center for another section match Tuesday.
Waynesburg Central 3, Beth-Center 0 — Morgan Stephenson had seven kills and five digs as the Lady Raiders remained unbeaten with a Section 3-AA sweep of the host Lady Bulldogs.
Madison McMaster added six aces and Paige Jones contributed seven digs for Waynesburg, which won by scores of 25-10, 25-10 and 25-10.
Boys golf
Carmichaels 206, Beth-Center 231 -- Mason Lapana earned medalist honors with a 2-over 37 to help unbeaten Carmichaels defeat host Beth-Center in a Section 8-AA boys golf match at Chippewa Golf Course.
Liam Lohr carded a 39 for the Mikes (8-0, 8-0) and was followed by Dustin Hastings (41), Nick Ricco (44) and Dom Colarussi (45). Rolin Burghy’s 47 was not used.
Leading the way for the Bulldogs (1-6, 3-7) was Blake Shashura with a 44. Right behind were J.J. Paternoster (45), Chase Malanosky (46) and Gianna Peterson (46). Blake Henry rounded out B-C’s scoring with a 52. Alton Carrigan’s 53 did not count.
Beth-Center will host the Section 8-AA tournament at Chippewa on Monday starting at 10 a.m.
Waynesburg Central 186, Frazier 208 — The Raiders kept pace with the Mikes in the Section 8-AA standings with a victory over the visiting Commodores at Rohanna’s Golf Course.
Waynesburg improves to 6-1 in the section and 7-1 overall. Frazier goes to 4-2 in the section and 5-3 overall.
The Raiders’ Braden Benke was medalist with 1-over 34. Hudson Pincavitch shot 35, and Matt Ankrom and Mason Switalski both finished with 38. Dawson Fowler and Evan Davis both shot 41.
Jay Thompson was the low man for Frazier with 3-over 36. Nixon Erdely (38), Noah Usher (41), Dylan Roebuck (44), and Adam Phillips (49) also scored for the Commodores. Dylan Keilbach’s 57 was not used.
Wednesday, Sept. 15
Charleroi 5, Waynesburg Central 0 — Eben McIntire scored the first four goals for the Cougars in a Section 3-AA boys soccer victory over the visiting Raiders.
Ty Patterson assisted on McIntire’s two goals in the first half. McIntire then scored the first two goals of the second half. Dom Yocolano also scored for Charleroi (4-0-0, 4-0-0).
Waynesburg slips to 1-2-0 in the section and 1-5-0 overall.
Boys golf
Carmichaels 189, Charleroi 240 -- Carmichaels posted four scores under 40 for a victory over visiting Charleroi in Section 8-AA action at Carmichaels Golf Club.
Carmichaels’ Mason Lapan shot 2-under 35 for medalist honors. Rolin Burghy and Dustin Hastings both finished at even-par 37 for the Mikes (5-0, 7-0). Liam Lohr shot 39 and Dominic Colarusso closed the scoring with 41. Nick Ricco’s 50 was not used.
Will Wagner was the low man for the Cougars with 6-over 43. Nick Summers (46), Nate Boulanger (51), Brad McIlvaine (53), and Colton Palonder (47) rounded out the scoring for Charleroi. Makayla Hammond’s 53 was not used.
Waynesburg Central 208, Jefferson-Morgan 271 — Evan Davis fired a 4-over 40 to lead the visiting Raiders to a Section 8-AA victory over the Rockets at Greene County Country Club.
Hudson Pincavitch and Mason Switalski both shot 41 for Waynesburg (5-1, 6-1). Matt Ankrom and Braden Benke both finished with 43. Dawson Fowler’s 44 was not used.
Troy Wright was the low golfer for Jefferson-Morgan (0-6, 2-9) with 47. Brock Bayles (51), Savanah Clark (52), Clay Wilson (53), and Grant Hathaway (68) closed out the scoring for the home team. Jaxon Silbaugh’s 72 did not count.
Men’s soccer
Muskingum 2, Waynesburg 1 — Logan Corradi scored in the 81st minute, but the visiting Yellow Jackets were unable to score the match-tying goal in a non-conference road loss.
Women’s soccer
Waynesburg 3, Muskingum 1 — The Yellow Jackets rallied for a non-conference road victory over the Muskies.
Emily Redman tied the game for Waynesburg (3-1) in the first half.
Haley Johnson scored two goals, including the game-winner. Autumn Blair made four saves to preserve the come-from-behind victory.
Tuesday, Sept. 14
Waynesburg Central 214, Frazier 231 — The Raiders returned home from Linden Hall Golf Course with a Section 8-AA win over the Commodores.
Waynesburg’s Evan Davis and Braden Benke shared medalist honors with Frazier’s Nixon Erdely with 4-over 41.
Hudson Pincavitch (44), Matt Ankrom (42), and Mason Switalski (46) closed out the scoring for the Raiders (4-1, 5-1). Dawson Fowler’s 50 did not count.
Noah Usher (44), Jay Thompson (48), Dylan Roebuck (48), and Adam Phillips (50) also scored for the Commodores (3-1, 4-2).
Carmichaels 198, Albert Gallatin 254 — The Mikes were tough at home on Carmichaels Golf Club for a non-section victory over the Colonials.
Albert Gallatin’s Matt Karpeal was medalist with 1-under 36. Greyson Jarret (53), Nate Jenkins (57), Alex Simons (53), and Jackson Myers (55) closed the scoring for the Colonials (0-7). Hayden Metts’ 57 was not used.
Dustin Hastings was the low man for Carmichaels (6-0) with even-par 37. Rolin Burghy and Mason Lapana both shot 39. Liam Lohr (40) and Nick Ricco (43) rounded out the scoring. Garrett Bogucki’s 56 did not count.
Brownsville 237, Jefferson-Morgan 238 — The Falcons put one up in the win column with a non-section victory over the visiting Rockets at Carmichaels Golf Club.
Dan Sethman was the medalist for Brownsville (1-2) with 1-over 38. Matt Sethman (40), Dylan Cavanaugh (49), Ethan Olesko (50), and Jimmy Sawyers (60) closed out the scoring.
Savanah Clark was the low golfer for Jefferson-Morgan (2-8) with 5-over 42. Savanah Clark (42), Brock Bayles (44), Maci Marion (49), Grant Hathaway (51), and Troy Wright (52) also counted in the final score. Clay Wilson’s 52 was not used.
Boys cross country
Waynesburg Central 24, Washington 31; Waynesburg Central 22, West Greene 33; Burgettstown 24, Waynesburg Central 31; Waynesburg Central 15, McGuffey 50; West Greene 25, Washington 30; Burgettstown 25, Washington 36; Washington 15, McGuffey 50; West Greene 15, McGuffey 50; Burgettstown 19, West Greene 39 — The Raiders won three of four and the Pioneers split the opening Section 3-AA meet at Washington Park.
Waynesburg’s Travis Tedrow was second with a time of 19:18. Teammate Kyle Pester had a top-10 finish by placing ninth in 22:09.
West Greene’s Kaden Shields placed sixth in 21:09.
Girls cross country
Waynesburg Central 15, Washington 50; West Greene 22, Waynesburg Central 34; Waynesburg Central 26, Burgettstown 30; Waynesburg Central 15, McGuffey 50; Burgettstown 15, McGuffey 50; West Greene 15, McGuffey 50; West Greene 22, Burgettstown 35; West Greene 15, Washington 50; Burgettstown 15, Washington 50 — Katie Lampe finished third in 27:11 and teammate Lexi Six crossed the finish line three seconds later to help the Lady Pioneers win three of four meets in the Section 3-AA opening meet at Washington Park.
The Lady Pioneers’ Kailey Meek was fifth in 27:31.
Addison Blair was Waynesburg’s top finisher in 28:09.
Girls soccer
Mount Pleasant 2, Waynesburg Central 0 — Maggie Piper and Marissa Garn scored goals for the Lady Vikings for a Section 3-AA road victory at Waynesburg.
Mount Pleasant improves to 1-0-0 in the section and 4-1-0 overall. The Lady Raiders are 0-1-0 in the section and 0-2-0 overall.
Girls volleyball
Carmichaels 3, Brownsville 0 — The Lady Mikes returned home with a Section 3-AA victory.
Carmichaels (2-0, 2-0) swept to victory by the scores, 25-14, 25-15, 25-23.
Kendall Ellsworth had a solid all-around performance for the Lady Mikes with 16 assists, five aces and 12 service points. Beth Cree finished with five aces and nine kills. Sophia Zalar contributed four kills and two blocks. Aliyah Thomas had a team-high 18 service points.
Brownsville slips to 0-3.
Jefferson-Morgan 3, Geibel Catholic 0 — The Lady Rockets went on the road for a Section 2-A victory over the Lady Gators.
Jefferson-Morgan: Anna Uveges (5 kills, 3 aces, 2 blocks), Isabelle Bazzoli (4 kills, 2 blocks), Mia Baker (18 service points, 5 aces), Kayla Larkin (10 service points, 4 aces, 4 assists), and Ali Ostrich (8 digs, 5 assists) all contributed in the Lady Rockets’ victory.
West Greene 3, Chartiers-Houston 0 — The Lady Pioneers shut out the visiting Lady Bucs for a Section 2-A victory.
West Greene won by the scores, 25-11, 25-22, 25-21.
Kasie Meek led West Greene with 11 kills. MacKenzie Wise added nine kills. BreAnn Jackson had a game-high 40 assists and London Whipkey finished with 11 digs.
