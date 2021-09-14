The Mapletown volleyball team swept past Charleroi Monday night for a non-section road victory.
The Lady Maples (3-0) defeated the Lady Cougars, 25-21, 25-23, 25-9.
Mapletown’s Taylor Dusenberry had a double-double with 12 kills and 12 digs. Riley Pekar and Ella Menear both finished with 13 digs, with Pekar adding five aces and Menear contributing seven kills and five aces. Macee Cree had 26 assists and eight digs. Krista Wilson added eight digs and seven kills.
West Greene 3, Bentworth 0 — The Lady Pioneers dropped the first set, but stormed back to win the next three for a non-section victory over the visiting Lady Bearcats.
Bentworth took the first set, 25-17. West Greene secured the victory with set wins of 25-17, 25-21 and 25-23.
West Greene’s Elizabeth Kiger finished with a team-high 10 digs. Anna Durbin had six digs. London Whipkey led with 20 service points. BreAnn Jackson set up the offense with 50 assists. Sophia Plock had a team-high 15 kills, and Kasie Meek and Mackenzie Wise finished with 11 kills each.
Jefferson-Morgan 3, Washington 0 — The Lady Rockets swept past the Prexies for a non-section victory.
Jefferson-Morgan (2-1) won by the scores, 25-11, 25-21, 25-11.
Isabelle Bazzoli (5 aces, 5 kills), Taryn Schmolke (4 aces), Kayla Larkin (5 digs, 2 aces), Jillian Katruska (6 digs, 2 aces), and Mia Baker (3 aces, 3 digs) had noteworthy performances for Jefferson-Morgan.
Boys soccer
Waynesburg Central 8, Southmoreland 0 — Dawson Fowler and Jobe McCartney both scored two goals and Chase Henkins was perfect in goal in the Raiders’ Section 3-AA victory over the visiting Scotties.
Ryon McCartney, Nate Jones, Drew Layton and Owen Haught also scored for Waynesburg (1-1, 1-4). Southmoreland slides to 0-3 in the section and 0-6 overall.
Sept. 11
Red, White & Blue Invitational — Brownsville’s Jolena Quarzo and Ringgold’s Ryan Pajak won their second cross country invitational titles Saturday in as many weekends after winning the Red, White & Blue Invitational AA race at White Oak Park.
Quarzo completed the course that hosted the 2020 WPIAL Championships in 17:50, over one minute in front of Quaker Valley’s Anna Cohen.
Pajak ran to first place in a time of 15:44.
West Greene’s Katie Lampe placed 54th with a time of 26:06 in Friday’s A race. Alexandria Six (55, 26:10), Kiley Meek (62, 27:14), Emily Stokes (67, 28:28), Sarah Collins (68, 28:29), and Isabella Stokes (74, 31:04) also finished for the Lady Pioneers.
The Pioneers’ Kaden Shields was 63rd overall in 20:28 and Joshua Archer placed 99th in 22:12.
Girls volleyball
Fort Cherry 3, West Greene 0 — The Lady Rangers swept to a Section 2-A victory Thursday night over the Lady Pioneers.
Fort Cherry won by the scores, 25-19, 25-11, 25-20.
BreAnna Jackson led West Greene with 40 assists. Anna Durbin finished with 16 digs and London Whipkey had 10. Kasie Meek had 15 kills.
Boys soccer
Bentworth 10, Waynesburg Central 0 — Julian Hays scored four goals, including a hat trick in the first half to lead the Bearcats to a non-section victory Saturday over the visiting Raiders.
Bentworth led 7-0 at halftime.
Jerzy Timlin scored a pair of goals for the Bearcats (4-1). John Scott, Landon Urcho, Sean Brennan, and Ben Frost all scored one goal apiece.
Urcho, Christian Hete, and D.J. Hays combined on the shutout.
Sept. 9
Waynesburg Central 197, Beth-Center 234 — The Raiders rebounded from their first loss of the season with a Section 8-AA road victory over the Bulldogs at Chippewa Golf Course in boys golf.
Evan Davis led the way for Waynesburg (3-1, 4-1) with an even-par 35. Dawson Fowler shot 39. Hudson Pincavitch (40), Braden Benke (41), and Matt Ankrom (42) rounded out the scoring. Mason Switalski’s 48 was not used.
Chase Malanoski was the low man for Beth-Center (1-3, 2-4) with 42. JJ Paternoster (47), Blake Shashura (48), Gianna Peterson (49), and Alton Carrigan (48) also counted in the Bulldogs’ final tally. Blake Henry’s 55 did not count.
Girls volleyball
Carmichaels 3, Southmoreland 0 — The Lady Mikes needed only three sets for a Section 3-AA victory over the visiting Lady Scots.
Carmichaels (2-0, 2-0) swept to victory by the set scores, 25-16, 25-22, 25-19.
The Lady Mikes’ Kendall Ellsworth had a double-double with 16 service points and 21 assists. Beth Cree also had a double-double with 13 kills and 10 digs. Carlee Roberts finished with 10 digs, and Macie Kraynak had 14 service points and three aces.
Southmoreland goes to 1-1 in the section and overall.
Waynesburg Central 3, Brownsville 1 — The Lady Raiders won the final two sets for a Section 3-AA victory over the visiting Lady Falcons.
Waynesburg (2-0, 2-0) took the first set, 25-14, but Brownsville tied the match by winning the second, 25-15. The Lady Raiders then closed out the match with 25-22 and 25-11 set wins.
Waynesburg’s Sarah Stephenson finished with 21 kills and four aces. Lily Rush dished out 25 assists. Morgan Stephenson had five digs and Paige Jones added four.
Mapletown 3, Jefferson-Morgan 0 — The Lady Maples returned home with a Section 2-A win over the Lady Rockets.
Mapletown (2-0, 2-0) won by the scores, 25-15, 25-9, 25-15.
Macee Cree had 30 assists and eight digs. Krista Wilson had a nice all-around performance with four aces, 20 kills, and seven digs. Taylor Dusenberry finished with 11 kills, and Ella Menear had 13 digs.
Jefferson-Morgan is 1-1 in both the section and overall.
Sept. 7
Frazier 231, Jefferson-Morgan 256 — The Commodores won a Section 8-AA boys golf match at Linden Hall Golf Course over the visiting Rockets.
Nixon Erdely led Frazier (1-1) with 3-over 40. Jay Thompson and Dylan Roebuck both shot 47. Noah Usher (48) and Dylan Keibach (49) also scored for the Commodores.
Delaney Day’s 64 did not count.
Savanah Clark was the low golfer for Jefferson-Morgan (0-4, 2-6) with 48. Brock Bayles and Troy Wright both shot 49. Grant Hathaway (54) and Clay Wilson (56) closed out the scoring.
Maci Marion’s 57 was not used.
Mapletown 3, Geibel Catholic 0 — Mapletown opened the girls volleyball season with a convincing victory over visiting Geibel Catholic in Section 2-A play.
The Lady Maples swept to victory with set scores, 25-4, 25-9, 25-5.
Macee Cree set up the Mapletown offense with 12 assists. Ella Menear had a solid performance with six aces, seven kills and nine digs. Krista Wilson finished with six aces and six kills.
California 3, West Greene 2 — The Lady Pioneers forced a fifth set, but the visiting Lady Trojans prevailed with a 15-11 win for a Section 2-A victory.
California won the opening set, 25-21, but West Greene took the second, 25-13. The Lady Trojans regained the lead with a 25-21 win in the third set.
The Lady Pioneers again tied the match by winning the fourth set, 25-14.
Gianna O’Brien led California with 10 kills. Alexis Sherman and Tayla Pascoe finished with nine kills each. Rakiyah Porter had five service points, while Jenna Dixon and Jordyn Cruse added three apiece.
Kasie Meek led West Greene at the net with nine kills. Sophia Plock finished with seven kills and London Whipkey had four.
BreAnn Jackson led the offense with 50 assists. Emily Simms had 15 assists before leaving the match with an injury.
Anna Durbin had a strong defensive game with 15 digs.
Jefferson-Morgan 3, Avella 2 — The visiting Lady Rockets battled for a five-set victory over the Lady Eagles in Section 2-A action.
Avella won the first set, 25-21. Jefferson-Morgan won the next two sets, 25-14, 25-19. Avella battled the visitors to win the fourth set, 31-29. Jefferson-Morgan secured the win with a 15-11 victory in the fifth set.
Madison Wright had a solid game for the Lady Rockets with 13 digs and six kills. Finley Kramer finished with 15 digs and four aces. Isabelle Bazzoli was strong on defense with five kills and seven blocks. Ali Ostrich finished with 13 assists and four aces. Kayla Larkin added 11 digs and eight assists. Mia Baker finished with 10 digs.
Boys soccer
Yough 2, Waynesburg Central 0 — The Cougars scored a pair of second-half goals to open the Section 3-AA schedule with a home victory over the Raiders.
Luke Vinoski scored an unassisted goal at the 34-minute mark and Cody Metz added an insurance goal at 8:20 from a Joe Obeldobel assist.
The Raiders’ Chase Henkins made 13 saves.
Women’s soccer
Waynesburg 5, La Roche 0 — The Yellow Jackets built a 3-0 halftime lead on their way to a non-conference victory over visiting La Roche.
Brooklyn Loveland, Ally Hall and Meghan Briski scored in the first half. Haley Johnson and Emily Redman added insurance goals in the second half.
Autumn Blair and Kennedy Schuck shared goaltending duties for Waynesburg (1-1). Blair made one save and Schuck turned aside four shots.
