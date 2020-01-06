The Mapletown girls rode a strong second quarter into a 40-26 road victory at Geibel Catholic Monday night in Section 2-A play.
The Lady Maples (1-3, 1-7) broke a 5-5 tie at the end of the first quarter with a 15-2 advantage in the second quarter for a 20-7 halftime lead. The visitors then held the Lady Gators at bay in the second half with a slight 20-19 advantage.
Krista Wilson led the Lady Maples with a game-high 15 points. Mekenzie Reda added 12.
Gayle Pokol and Morgan Sandzimier both scored seven points for Geibel (1-3, 1-5).
