Hundred (W.Va.) forced overtime, but visiting Mapletown controlled the extra period for a 40-36 non-section road victory Tuesday night.
Hundred outscored the Lady Maples (2-14) in the fourth quarter, 10-5, but Mapletown secured the win with a 6-2 advantage in the overtime.
The Lady Maples' Morgan Willliamson led all scorers with 24 points. Sydney Duckworth led Hundred with 12 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.