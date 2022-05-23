WASHINGTON — Seton LaSalle pitcher Casey Barton limited Carmichaels to a pair of singles and retired 16 of the last 17 batters, including the final 11, to lead the Lady Rebels past the Lady Mikes, 5-1, in a WPIAL Class AA first round softball playoff game on May 18 at Trinity.
Carmichaels coach Dave Briggs expressed his disappointment after the game.
“It was a lack of hitting, and that was the issue,” he said. “You can’t win with one run and we just didn’t do enough at the plate and I don’t know why.
“I am disappointed with our performance at the plate.”
Carmichaels (10-6) took the lead in the top of the first, but unfortunately for the 10th-seeded Lady Mikes, it was their lone run.
Junior Sophia Zalar walked to lead off the game and she stole both second and third. Three batters later, she scored when junior Carlee Roberts put the ball in play and the Rebels could not get Roberts out at first.
“We got off to a fast start and were in the game the whole time,” said Briggs. “We just couldn’t break out and we couldn’t put hits together.”
Seton LaSalle (13-4), the seventh seed, tied the game in the first and added a run in both the third and fourth before putting the game away with two runs in the home half of the sixth.
Barton finished with 10 strikeouts and only sophomore Megan Voithofer and senior Grace Brown were able to record hits.
After leaving a run on in the first and two in the second, Carmichaels only had one runner the rest of the game.
Allie Miller took the loss for the Lady Mikes.
