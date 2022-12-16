Carmichaels senior Beth Cree and Frazier senior Jensyn Hartman had their stellar efforts in the fall rewarded with recognition on the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association Class A all-state team.
The honor was the third-straight for Hartman, while Cree gained recognition for the first time. Union’s Elise Booker and Bishop Canevin’s Keira Kozlowski, also seniors, were the other two WPIAL players named to the all-state team.
The Class A recognition was the first for Hartman with the first two honors on the Class AA team. The Lady Commodores moved down a classification to Class A this season, but the schedule was just as demanding, if not tougher.
“It was interesting dropping down. There are some great players in all classifications. There’s a tremendous amount of talent as volleyball players go,” said Frazier coach Mandy Hartman. “I still think our section was the toughest. Every night was a battle.
“It prepared us and it showed.”
Jensyn Hartman was the catalyst for Frazier’s run to a section and WPIAL title without a loss at 22-0, despite the fact she was still recovering from a knee injury suffered in the spring during softball. Frazier’s playoff run — and undefeated season — ended in the first round of the PIAA tournament with a home loss to Homer Center.
As coach (and mom) Mandy Hartman said they opted to rehab the knee injury. The injury caused her to move from catcher to the outfield in the spring and a careful approach to playing time early in the volleyball season.
“It’s a nagging injury. She had great mental fortitude. It’s a credit to her,” said Mandy Hartman. “She led by example. We are certainly going to miss her.”
Jensyn Hartman first earned honors as a setter/back row player, but her versatility and the development of younger sister Gracen allowed her to move to an outside hitter.
“She started the year last year as a setter, but Gracen came around as a setter,” explained Mandy Hartman. “That opened Jensyn up to the back row. She’s a great back row hitter.”
Mandy Hartman had a dual view of the senior’s career as coach and mom.
“I’m really proud of her. She’s a special player from a coach’s perspective. To be able to coach her is a parent’s dream,” said Mandy Hartman.
Carmichaels (10-6) finished third to Frazier and Mapletown in the section. The Lady Mikes opened the WPIAL Class A playoffs with a 3-0 win against Carlynton before falling to top-seeded Serra Catholic in the quarterfinals, 3-0.
Cree had a double-double in the playoff loss with 10 kills and 15 digs.
Carmichaels coach Julianne Speeney said the honor was deserving, especially since the Lady Mikes’ playoff run ended in the district quarterfinals.
“For Beth to make all-state with our team not competing in the state playoffs, definitely speaks volumes of her abilities and impact,” praised Speeney. “This past season she worked a lot on her hitting shot selection, which showed with a .229 hitting percentage.
“For the past two seasons, she has statistically been our strongest serve receiver. We would try to pull her into as many receiving scenarios as possible. She has a consistent presence on the court.”
Speeney noted Cree’s excellence in the classroom transferred to her abilities on the court.
“Beth is the kind of student-athlete that is tenacious and encouraging to her teammates,” said Speeney. “She instinctively understands the notion of hard work by always striving to advance her volleyball IQ and remaining poised during difficult situations.
“She makes small sustainable changes to build consistency.”
Cree made an impact on Mandy Hartman in the teams’ two meetings.
“She’s a great player. It’s nice to see she gets the recognition. She is a great hitter,” said Mandy Hartman, adding, “She can play.”
