Beth Cree had 12 kills, eight digs and three aces as Carmichaels swept past visiting Beth-Center, 3-0, in a Section 3-AA girls volleyball match Monday night.
Kendall Ellsworth totaled 15 assists, nine service points and three aces for the Lady Mikes (5-1, 6-1), who also got 11 service points and four aces from Sydney Kuis, seven assists from Emma Holaren, six kills from Emma Hyatt and eight digs from Aliyah Thomas.
The Lady Bulldogs fall to 1-2 overall and in section play.
Fort Cherry 3, Mapletown 1 — Mapletown took one set but eventually fell to first-place Fort Cherry in a Section 2-A match.
The visiting Lady Rangers (6-0, 6-0) won by scores of 25-18, 25-16, 14-25 and 25-16.
Macee Cree totaled 21 assists and nine digs, and Ella Menear contributed 11 kills and 15 digs for the Lady Maples (3-2, 3-2), who also got eight kills and six blocks from Taylor Dusenberry and seven kills and four aces from Krista Wilson.
Girls soccer
Brownsville 11, Waynesburgh Central 1 — Tessa Dellarose rang up six goals and two assists as Brownsville rolled to a victory over Waynesburg Central in a Section 3-AA girls soccer match.
The Lady Falcons (5-2, 5-2) led 5-1 at halftime.
Ava Kovscek had a hat trick, including one goal on a corner kick, and two assists for Brownsville, which also got two goals and an assist from Gracie Stetson.
Ashlyn Basinger accounted for the lone goal for the Lady Raiders (1-6, 3-7) and McKenzie Booth made eight saves.
Kami Franks stopped three of four shots for Brownsville.
Saturday, Oct. 3
Girls soccer
Waynesburg Central 8, Beth-Center 0 — Ashlyn Basinger rang up five goals and two assists as Waynesburg Central shut out Beth-Center in a non-section match.
Brynn Kirby, Brenna Benke and Hannah Cole also scored goals for the Lady Raiders (3-6) who also got a pair of assists from Erin Fitch.
The Lady Bulldogs fell to 2-7.
Thursday, Oct. 1
Girls soccer
Mount Pleasant 4, Waynesburg Central 1 — Mackenzie Leeder’s hat trick was the difference in Mount Pleasant Section 3-AA girls soccer win at Waynesburg Central.
The second-place Lady Vikings (4-2, 4-2) stayed tied with Brownsville for second place, two games in back of front-running Southmoreland.
Girls volleyball
Jefferson-Morgan 3, Avella 0 — Jefferson-Morgan remained in the thick of the Section 2-A playoff race with a sweep at Avella.
The Lady Rockets (3-3, 3-3) won by scores of 25-23, 25-27 and 26-24.
Anna Uveges led the way for J-M with 13 kills, Nevaeh Dudas had 14 assists and Abby Ankrom contributed 22 digs. Jefferson-Morgan also got six kills and eight digs from Madison Wright, eight digs from Maddie Call, and eight assists from Kayla Larkin.
The Lady Eagles fell to 1-5 overall and in the section.
California 3, West Greene 2 — California stormed back after dropping the first two sets to stun host West Greene in a Section 2-A girls batte.
The Lady Pioneers (3-2, 3-2) jumped ahead with scores of 25-17 and 29-27 but the Lady Trojans pulled out two consecutive close sets, 26-24 and 25-23, to send it to a deciding fifth set which the visitors won, 15-9.
Ca’Mari Walden ignited California (4-2. 4-2) with 14 kills, nine digs, two blocks and three aces, while Tayla Pascoe added four kills, eight aces and 14 digs. The Lady Trojans also got 15 digs from Elaina Nicholson, 12 digs from Jordyn Cruz, 10 digs from Jenna Dixon, four kills, one block and two aces from McKenna Hewitt, four kills from Alexis Sherman, two aces and a block from Jenna DeFranko.
Carmichaels 3, McGuffey 0 — Kendall Ellsworth racked up 29 service points, six assists, seven digs and nine aces as Carmichaels smothered visiting McGuffey in a non-section girls match.
The Lady Mikes (5-1), bouncing back from their first loss of the season on Tuesday, won by scores of 25-4, 25-10 and 25-12.
Nicole Ludrosky had nine service points and five kills, Beth Cree drilled home 11 kills and Emma Holaren accumulated 16 assists for the Lady Mikes, who also got seven kills and two blocks from Emma Hyatt, and four digs from Madison Ellsworth.
The Lady Highlanders fell to 1-6.
Wednesday, Sept. 30
Boys golf
Waynesburg Central 225, Jefferson-Morgan 242 — Waynesburg Central secured second place in Section 8-AA with a road victory over Jefferson-Morgan at Greene County Country Club.
The Raiders finished second to Carmichaels with an 8-2 record. The Rockets closed at 4-6 in the section and 6-7 overall.
Had Jefferson-Morgan won, Frazier would’ve tied Waynesburg for second place and both would’ve advanced to the team playoffs.
Hudson Boris was the low man for the Raiders with 7-over 43. Hayden Church and Dawson both shot 45. Evan Davis and Braden Benke finished with 46. Matt Ankrom’s 51 was not used.
The Rockets’ Kyle Clayton was medalist with a 2-over 38. Clayton plays in the WPIAL Class AA Championship today.
Bryce Bedilion (43), Troy Wright (51), Brock Bayles (54), and Ayden Pratt (56) rounded out the scoring for Jefferson-Morgan. Savanah Clark’s 65 did not count.
Tuesday, Sept. 29
Girls volleyball
Waynesburg Central 3, Carmichaels 2 — Waynesburg Central rallied from a 2-0 deficit to defeat host Carmichaels in a match-up of the top two teams in Section 3-AA.
The Lady Mikes (4-1, 4-1) took the first two sets in nail-biters, 25-22 and 27-25, but the Lady Raiders (4-0, 4-0) reversed the momentum by pulling out a 25-23 win in the third set. Waynesburg went on to take the final two sets, 25-14 and 15-7.
Sophomore Kendall Ellsworth turned in an outstanding effort in defeat with 14 digs, 11 assists, eight service points and two blocks, and Emma Holaren totaled 13 assists and 13 digs for Carmichaels.
The Lady Mikes also got 11 kills from Nicole Ludrosky, nine kills from Emma Hyatt, 29 digs from Sydney Kuis, 13 digs from Alizah Roberts and two blocks from Beth Cree.
West Greene 3, Jefferson-Morgan 1 — West Greene dropped the first set before reeling off wins in the final three to defeat visiting Jefferson-Morgan in a Section 2-A girls match.
The Lady Pioneers (3-0, 3-0) won by scores of 22-25, 25-23, 25-23 and 25-14.
Anna Uveges had 14 kills and Abby Ankrom totaled 17 digs and eight aces for the Lady Rockets (2-3, 2-3) who also got 14 assists from Nevaeh Dudas, 13 digs from Madison Wright and 12 digs from Mia Baker.
Boys golf
Carmichaels 209, Beth-Center 257 — Carmichaels clinched the Section 8-AA golf title outright with a victory over visiting Beth-Center at Carmichaels Golf Club.
The Mikes finish with a 9-1 section mark and an overall record of 9-2.
Remmey Lohr led the way for Carmichaels with 3-over 40. Rolin Burghy (41), Nathan Lapana (42), Nick Ricco (42), and Liam Lohr (44) rounded out the scoring for the Mikes.
Chase Malanosky was the low man for the Bulldogs (0-10, 2-10) with 47. Gavin Durkin shot 51, and Zach Sinclair, Blake Shashura and Gionna Peterson all finished with 53.
Frazier 239, Jefferson-Morgan 240 — The Commodores kept their Section 8-AA playoff hopes alive with a season-ending win at Greene County Country Club.
Frazier (7-3, 7-4) would pull into a second-place tie should the Rockets (4-5, 6-6) defeat Waynesburg Central on Tuesday.
Chase Hazelbaker (42), Nixon Erdely (46), Noah Usher (52), Jay Thompson (51), and Dylan Roebuck (48) had scoring rounds for the Commodores.
The Rockets’ Kyle Clayton was medalist with a 4-over 40. Bryce Bedilion (43), Brock Bayles (53), Troy Wright (54), and Savannah Clark (50) closed out the scoring for Jefferson-Morgan.
The Rockets picked up a 240-250 non-section win over Fort Cherry (10-3). Matt Lacek was the low man for the Rangers with 40.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.