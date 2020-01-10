The Carmichaels girls won their first Section 3-AA game Thursday night with a 40-26 victory over visiting Bentworth.
Carmichaels (1-4, 3-10) trailed 16-14 at halftime, but outscored the Lady Bearcats in the second half, 26-10.
Mia Ranieri scored a game-high 10 points for Carmichaels.
Caroline Rice, Grace Skerbetz and Makenzie Aloe all scored six points for Bentworth (0-5, 3-9).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.