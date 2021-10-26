YORK RUN -- Carmichaels' postseason was derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic a year ago but the Lady Mikes more than made up for that with a strong overall performance when the 2021 WPIAL playoffs opened on Monday night.
Beth Cree totaled 12 kills, 15 digs and 12 service points, including four aces, as the 14th-seeded Lady Mikes romped over No. 19 Valley, 3-0, in a Class AA preliminary round match at Albert Gallatin.
Carmichaels (10-5) set the tone with a convincing 25-11 win in the first set then held off the Lady Vikings (6-7) in the next two sets, 25-19 and 25-23, to advance to the first round against No. 3 Laurel (14-3). That match was slated for Wednesday.
"I was very pleased," third-year Lady Mikes coach Julianne Speeney said. "They were very composed and controlled with a lot of good teamwork going on. Beth is a great player. She brings a lot to the team with her power on the outside. But it was a great team effort all the way around."
Carmichaels is now 2-1 in the postseason in matches played under Speeney. The Lady Mikes advanced to the Class A quarterfinals in 2019 but had to forfeit last season's Class AA playoff opener to Shenango after a coronavirus outbreak at the school.
Aliyah Thomas rang up eight kills and Carlee Roberts contributed nine digs and four aces for the Lady Mikes, who also got 18 assists from Kendall Ellsworth and 15 service points from Karissa Rohrer.
The first set was tied 10-10 when Carmichaels exploded with an 11-point run, riding the serve of Rohrer, to all but put the opener away. The burst included three kills by Mikayla Andrews, one by Cree and one by Sophia Zalar.
Carmichaels' serving game gave the Lady Vikings problems throughout the match.
"We worked a lot on spot serving this past season and everybody has taken that kind of to the next level," Speeney said. "That's probably been a key piece to our success this season."
Valley jumped out to a 10-5 lead in the second set, forcing Speeney to call a timeout. The Lady Vikings notched the next point coming out of the break but Carmichaels then took eight of the next nine to grab a 13-12 lead and gradually pulled away from there to go up 2-0.
"We talked a lot on our serve-receive, mainly just to control the game a little bit better," Speeney said of the set-turning timeout. "If you control those components of your game, usually the offensive side is a lot easier."
Valley again built an early advantage in the third set and held a 16-10 lead. Once more the Lady Mikes turned the tide and surged to a 22-19 advantage with a 12-3 run capped by two Cree aces.
The Lady Vikings got to within one twice down the stretch, 22-21 and 24-23. Both times Thomas answered with a kill, including the game-ending point.
Cree had five kills and Thomas added three in the final set which also included aces by Rohrer and Macie Kraynak.
As for facing Section 1-AA champion Laurel in the first round, Speeney thought her Lady Mikes, who tied for third in Section 3-AA, were up to the challenge.
"I think being in a tough section helped prepare us for the playoffs," Speeney said. "You have to show up every night to play in there. I got to see Laurel this weekend a little at the OLSH tournament. I feel pretty confident we can put up a good match."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.