Kendall Ellsworth had 15 assists, 14 service points, two aces and eight digs to help lead Carmichaels past host Brownsville, 3-0, in a Section 3-AA girls volleyball match last Thursday night.
The Lady Mikes (7-1, 8-1) won by scores of 25-13, 25-14 and 25-16.
Emma Holaren contributed 14 assists and two aces and Emma Hyatt and Nicole Ludrosky had 10 kills apiece for Carmichaels, which also got nine service points from Sydney Kuis and 13 digs from Beth Cree.
The Lady Falcons fell to 0-7 in the section.
California 3, Mapletown 2 -- California stormed back from two sets down to stun host Mapletown, 3-2, in a closely fought Section 2-A match.
The Lady Trojans (6-2, 6-2) take over second place with the win, knocking the Lady Maples (4-3, 4-3) into third.
Scorers were 22-25, 21-25, 25-18, 25-23 and 15-13.
Ca’Mari Walden turned in a stellar performance to lead the way for California with 13 kills, five blocks, 14 digs and three aces, and Tayla Pascoe added eight kills, 23 digs and seven aces. The Lady Trojans also got seven kills, eight digs and an ace from Elaina Nicholson, 18 digs and four aces from Jordyn Cruse, 10 digs and three aces from Jenna DeFranco and five blocks and three kills from Alexis Sherman.
Taylor Dusenberry and Krista Wilson paced Mapletown with 12 and 11 kills, respectively. The Lady Maples also got 16 digs and seven kills from Ella Menear, 34 assists from Macee Cree, 14 digs and four aces from Riley Pekar and 13 digs and three aces from Sadie McCann.
Jefferson-Morgan 3, Geibel Catholic 1 -- Madison Wright totaled nine kills, 19 service points and five aces and Finley Kramer had 11 digs, 14 service points and five aces as Jefferson-Morgan beat host Geibel Catholic in a Section 2-A match.
Scores were 25-18, 25-17, 25-27 and 25-10.
Mia Baker served up 18 points and nine aces for coach Stephanie Woodruff's Lady Rockets (4-4, 4-4), who also got six kills and nine digs from Abby Ankrom, six kills from Savannah Kramer, 14 service points from Caryn Schmolke, eight assists from Nevaeh Dudas, six assists from Ali Ostrich, five kills from Jessica Torres and six digs and eight service points from Maddie Call.
The Lady Gators fell to 0-7 overall and in the section.
Girls soccer
Waynesburg Central 1, Laurel Highlands 0 -- Ashlyn Basinger scored the only goal in Waynesburg Central’s 1-0 victory over host Laurel Highlands in a non-section match.
McKenzie Booth made six saves in recording the shutout of the Lady Raiders (4-8).
The Fillies fall to 2-8.
Oct. 7
Boys soccer
Waynesburg Central 3, Brownsville 0 — Colton Stoneking and Dalton Woods scored second-half goals as the Raiders shut out the visiting Falcons for a Section 3-AA victory.
Wyatt Henson assisted on Woods’ goal.
Chase Henkins turned aside four shots for Waynesburg Central (5-3, 5-3).
Davey Timko made nine saves for Brownsville (1-9, 1-10) before exiting with an injury. Derrick Tarpley had two saves.
Oct. 6
Girls volleyball
Carmichaels 3, Southmoreland 0 -- Emma Hyatt sparked Carmichaels with six kills, six digs, 10 service points and two aces as the host Lady Mikes put away Southmoreland in a Section 3-AA match.
Carmichaels won by scores of 25-5, 25-13 and 25-21.
Emma Holaren added nine assists and six digs, and Sydney Kuis had 16 service points and six aces for the Lady Mikes, who also got nine kills from Beth Cree, eight digs from Nicole Ludrosky and five assists from Kendall Ellsworth.
Mapletown 3, Jefferson-Morgan 1 -- Taylor Dusenberry totaled eight kills, five blocks and 10 digs in a stellar all-around performance to help Mapletown defeat host Jefferson-Morgan in a Section 2-A match.
The Lady Maples (4-2, 4-2), won by scores of 25-14, 18-25, 25-10 and 25-21.
Macee Cree also had a solid effort for Mapletown with 29 assists, six digs and three aces. Krista Wilson added 10 kills and seven digs and Ella Menear chipped in with eight kills and 13 digs.
Madison Wright and Jessica Torres paced the Lady Rockets (3-4, 3-4) with five kills apiece. J-M also got 13 digs from Abby Ankrom, 10 digs from Finley Kramer, seven assists from Kayla Larkin and three aces from Maddie Call.
