Lady Mikes open season with win For the Greene County Messenger Mar 21, 2023 Carlys McConnell finished with two doubles and a home run, and drove in five runs to power Carmichaels to a 10-0 non-section softball win in six innings against visiting Laurel Highlands on Monday.Bailey Barnyak was the winning pitcher for the Lady Mikes, allowing just one hit (Niaha Dillard's single) with two walks and 12 strikeouts. She also drove in a run.Julie Cooper took the loss for the Fillies. She allowed five hits in five innings, walked two and struck out four. Only two of the eight runs she allowed were earned. Charleroi 12, Jefferson-Morgan 2 -- Sofia Celaschi had three doubles, a single and four RBI, and was the winning pitcher the the Lady Cougars' non-section victory against the Lady Rockets.Celaschi struck out 10 in the victory.Teammate Madalynn Lancy drove in four runs with two doubles and a home run. Rece Eddy and Emma Stefancik both had a double for the Lady Rockets.Waynesburg Central 11, Mapletown 1, 5 innings -- Kendall Lemly struck out nine and allowed just one hit in the Lady Raiders' non-section win against the Lady Maples.Lemly also had three hits.Waynesburg's Hannah Wood belted a home run and drove in four runs. Dani Stockdale finished with three hits. Makenna Lotspeich had the lone hit for Mapletown.High school baseballBentworth 6, Waynesburg Central 5 -- The Bearcats rallied with four runs in the sixth inning for a non-section win against the Raiders.Christian May allowed one run in two winnings to earn the win. John Scott had a double for Bentworth.Lincoln Pack and Alex VanSickle both had a double for Waynesburg.Chartiers-Houston 8, Jefferson-Morgan 3 -- Anthony Romano hit for the cycle, scored twice and drove in five runs to lead the Bucs to a non-section win at Jefferson-Morgan. Chartiers-Houston's Ryan Opfar went 3-for-3, and was the winning pitcher. He allowed one run on three hits in five innings with two walks and nine strikeouts.Teammate Nico Filosi had two hits and scored three runs.Drew Adams, Brayden Ellsworth and Brock Bayles all drove in one run for the Rockets.
