CARMICHAELS -- Carmichaels' girls basketball team hadn't played a game in 17 days but one could hardly tell by its performance on Friday night.
Sophia Zalar scored a game-high 14 points and the Lady Mikes rode a strong second half to a 36-20 victory over visiting Frazier in a Section 2-AA clash.
"We had about two-and-half weeks off between games," Carmichaels coach Chelsea Ulery said. "They were ready. They had a lot to prove tonight. I told them to just go out there and give it their all and that's what they did. They played great."
While Carmichaels (2-1, 2-4) was getting reacclimated to playing live games again following issues with COVID-19 and snow cancellations, it was the fifth game in 10 days for the Lady Commodores.
Not only that, but Frazier (0-4, 2-10) played without twin sisters Kaelyn and Kendall Shaporka, two of its top players.
"They were unavailable for the game tonight," Lady Commodores coach Winston Shaulis said. "We have had a pretty unorthodox season to say the least. We're pretty booked from here to the end of the season."
Zalar scored the first two baskets of the game and Emma Hyatt hit one of two free throws to give the Lady Mikes an early 5-0 lead.
Frazier countered with baskets by McKenzie Miller and Molly Yauch before Zalar scored again to put Carmichaels up 7-4 after one quarter.
The Lady Commodores turned the momentum their way with a trapping and pressing defense in the second quarter. Taylor Hazelbaker made two free throws, Miller scored off an offensive rebound and Delaney Warnick capped an eight-point run with a steal and layup followed by a driving basket to put Frazier up 12-7.
"We tried to mix it up, just give them some pressure with different looks," Shaulis said. "We forced a couple turnovers we were able to cash in on."
Carmichaels' Mia Ranieri drew her third foul during Frazier's spurt but Zalar brought the Lady Mikes back within 12-11 by halftime on a jump shot with 57 seconds left and a rebound and basket just before the buzzer.
Carmichaels adjusted at halftime and scored the first six points of the third quarter on two free throws by Ranieri, a basket off a scramble by Hyatt and another bucket by Zalar to cap a 10-point run for a 17-12 lead.
The Lady Commodores sliced the gap to two, 17-15, with a jump shot by Yauch and a free throw by Miller before the Lady Mikes answered with a foul shot by Emma Holaren and a 3-pointer by Ranieri to make it 21-15 after three periods.
Carmichaels rang up the first eight points of the final quarter on baskets by Ranieri and Hyatt and four points by Holaren to cap a 12-point run that gave the hosts a commanding 29-15 lead. The Lady Mikes stayed in control the rest of the way.
Warnick scored Frazier's final five points and led the visitors with nine points along with eight rebounds. Miller followed with five points and Yauch, a freshman, had four points.
Backing up Zalar in scoring for the Lady Mikes were seniors Holaren (eight points), Ranieri (seven points) and Hyatt (five points), who were honored on Senior Night before the game.
Ulery commended her outgoing trio.
"They've been a great group," she said. "Emma Holaren is a great point guard and our leader on the floor. Mia is a great shooter for us. When we're having a hard time running our offense she's always there to make a shot for us. Emma Hyatt can block any ball that comes down to her. She always makes up for our mistakes on defense."
Hyatt blocked six shots against the Lady Commodores.
The Lady Mikes get the most out of their seven-player roster, according to Ulery.
"They all have a lot to offer," she said. "Sophia can make shots from anywhere. We had our freshman Megan (Voithofer) really step up for us. She did great on defense. It's finally all coming together for us.
"We started the season with seven. We had two injuries that left us with five but now everyone's back. They're not fully healthy but they're tough and they all played. They know they basically have to play the whole game and they're ready for that."
Shaulis feels his Lady Commodores are making progress.
"More than anything we were trying to be in the right spots and do the right things tonight," Shaulis said. "We're learning that. We're getting some experience in a lot of key spots. We'll continue to do that as a team and improve."
