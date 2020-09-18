Nicole Ludrosky had nine kills, 12 service points and 11 digs as Carmichaels rallied after dropping the first set to defeat visiting Southmoreland, 3-1, in a Section 3-AA volleyball match Monday night.
The Lady Scotties outlasted Carmichaels, 26-24, in the opening set before the hosts kicked into high gear, taking the next three, 25-13, 25-18 and 25-9.
Alexandra McGee contributed 19 assists and 24 service points, including seven aces, and Alizah Roberts totaled 10 service points and seven digs for the Lady Mikes.
Coach Julianne Speeney’s sqaud also got 11 digs from Sydney Kuis, four kills apiece from Emma Hyatt and Madison Ellsworth, and two assists from Emma Holaren.
Boys golf
Carmichaels 209, Charleroi 259 — Remmey Lohr and Liam Lohr both shot 4-over 40 to share medalist honors as Carmichaels remained unbeaten in Section 8-AA play with a win over the Cougars at Mon Valley County Clulb.
Rolin Burghy was right behind the sister and brother duo with a 41. Nick Ricco and Mason Lapana both carded 44 to wrap up the scoring for coach Dave Briggs’ Mikes (5-0, 5-1). Chris Barrish’s 49 was not used.
Nate Summers led the way for Charleroi (1-4, 2-4) with a 47. Colton Polander shot 50 and was followed by Will Wagner (52), Eliot Lenhart (53) and Makayla Hammond (57). Nico Rongus’ 65 was not used.
Sept. 10
Waynesburg Central 192, Jefferson-Morgan 213 — Evan Davis fired a 2-over 35 in Waynesburg Central’s 192-213 Section 8-AA victory over visiting Jefferson-Morgan at Rohanna’s Golf Course.
Braden Benke shot 4-over 37 for the Raiders, and Hayden Church, Matt Ankrom and Hudson Boris all finished with 40. Dawson Fowler’s 49 did not count in the final score.
The Rockets’ Kyle Clayton had a solid round with 37. Troy Wright (40), Bryce Bedilion (56), Grant Hathaway (51), and Ayden Pratt (49) also had scoring rounds. Brock Bayles’ 56 wasn’t used.
Carmichaels 216, Beth-Center 254 — Mason Lapana posted a 4-over 39 to pace the Mikes in a Section 8-AA road victory over the Bulldogs at Chippewa Golf Course.
Remmey Lohr (43), Nick Ricco (42), Liam Lohr (41), and Rolin Burghy (46) also counted in the final score for Carmichaels (4-0, 4-1).
Gavin Durkin was the low man for Beth-Center (0-5, 0-6) with 49. Blake Shashura, JJ Paternoster and Chase Malanosky all shot 51 for the Bulldogs. Gianna Peterson closed out the scoring with a 52.
Sept. 9
Carmichaels 209, Frazier 252 — Liam Lohr finished with a 1-under 36 to lead visiting Carmichaels to a Section 8-AA victory over Frazier at Linden Hall Golf Course.
Nick Ricco shot 42 for the Mikes (2-0, 2-1). Remmey Lohr, Rolin Burghy and Mason Lapana all finished with 43 to close out the scoring. Christopher Barrish’s 47 wasn’t used.
Chase Hazelbaker was the low man for the Commodores (1-1, 2-2) with 44. Nixon Erdely carded 46, Jay Thompson finished with 53, and Noah Usher and Dylan Roebuck both shot 54. Kacie Lombard’s 64 was not used.
Jefferson-Morgan 243, Albert Gallatin 279 — Kyle Clayton shot over par for the first time this season but his 1-over 37 was still good enough for medalist honors and helped lead Jefferson-Morgan to a non-section boys golf win over visiting Albert Gallatin at Greene County Country Club.
Following Clayton for coach John Curtis’ Rockets (2-1) were Bryce Bedilion (44), Brock Bayles (48), Troy Wright (56) and Grant Hathaway (58). Ayden Pratt’s 59 was not used.
Leading the way for coach Bernie Wydo’s Colonials (1-3) was Matt Karpeal with a 45, and Jacob Elias checked in with a 51. Jackson Myers (60), Kohl Felio (60) and Zach Wingrove (63) rounded out the scoring for AG. Kyler Theodori’s 75 was not used.
Sept. 7
Frazier 233, Waynesburg Central 237 — Noah Usher led the way for the Commodores with a medalist score of 3-over 40 in a Section 8-AA home win at Linden Hall Golf Course against visiting Waynesburg Central.
Nixon Erdely shot 42 for Frazier (2-0, 2-1). Chase Hazelbaker (47), Jay Thompson (51), and Dylan Roebuck (53) round out the scoring for the Commodores. Kacie Lombard’s 59 was not used.
Evan Davis was the low man for the Raiders (1-1, 1-1) with 43. Matt Ankrom (49), Hayden Church (47), Dawson Fowler (49), and Hudson Boris (49) also counted in the final score. Braden Benke’s 50 was not used.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.