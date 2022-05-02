CALIFORNIA — West Greene senior Brooke Barner had quite a performance in her final Section 6-AA Track & Field Championship on Wednesday, April 27 after sweeping the sprints and placing second in the long jump.
Barner sprinted to victory in the 100 (13.64), 200 (28.64), and 400 (1:02.96), and leapt to silver in the long jump (14-2).
“I wanted to improve my times. If I got a medal, okay,” said Barner. “I wanted to do well and put our little team on the map.
“It’s my last section meet. It’s a bittersweet moment.”
Temperatures were cool and winds strong at times, affecting all the events.
“The wind was blowing pretty hard in the 200,” said Barner.
Barner’s performance gives her hope for a trip to the state meet, her first since she was a freshman in the 400.
“I want to make it to states. I’d love to go back,” said Barner.
Waynesburg Central senior Clara Paige Miller won gold in the discus (96-10) and was third in the javelin and shot put.
“I did pretty good. The weather had so much to do with it,” said Miller. “It was hard to stay warm.”
Miller wants to end her career in at least the district meet.
“I definitely want to make WPIALs. I’d love to go to states in my senior year. I’ve only been throwing two years. Basketball is what I do,” said Miller. “I’d like to throw 35 feet in the shot put. My PR is 33 feet. It would be nice to get in the 110s in the discus.”
The Lady Raiders’ Jordan Dean (800, 2:40.11) and Emily Mahle (high jump, 5-0; pole vault, 7-6) also had gold medal-winning performances.
The Waynesburg Central girls won the 400 and 1,600 relays. The host Lady Trojans finished first in the 3,200 relay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.