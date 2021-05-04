Kiley Meek had two hits, including a home run, and was the winning pitcher as West Greene defeated host Mapletown, 8-3, in a clash between the top two softball teams in Section 2-A on April 28.
Meek drove in four runs and her three-run homer in the first inning put the first place Lady Pioneers (6-0, 10-2) ahead to stay. In the circle she allowed five hits and two walks with six strikeouts.
Katie Lampe singled, doubled, scored three runs and drove in one for West Greene.
Riley Pekar and Taylor Dusenberry each had two hits for the Lady Maples (4-2, 6-4) who also got a double from Kiliegh Smith. Losing pitcher Madi Blaker struck out one in three innings. Macee Cree and Devan Clark also pitched for Mapletown.
Mount Pleasant 7, Waynesburg Central 6 — Courtney Poulich and Sophia Smithnosky both belted two-run homers and Mount Pleasant held off host Waynesburg Central for a key Section 3-AAA win.
The victory puts the Lady Vikings (5-1, 11-2) alone in first place while the Lady Raiders (5-2, 10-3) fall into third place.
Waynesburg trailed 7-1 heading into the bottom of the seventh but a grand slam by Lily Rush highlighted a five-run rally that pulled the hosts within one. Winning pitcher Mary Smithnosky hung on and closed out the game.
Haylee Brunson was 3 for 4 with an RBI for Mount Pleasant which also got a double and an RBI from Katie Hutter.
Kylee Goodman doubled for Waynesburg. Meghan Braun was the losing pitcher.
Baseball
Jefferson-Morgan 7, Bentworth 3 — Brock Bayles and Brody Ross combined to pitch a one-hitter as Jefferson-Morgan defeated host Bentworth in a non-section game.
The Bearcats’ lone hit was a fifth-inning double by Seth Adams off Bayles, who struck out four but walked seven in 4 2/3 innings. Ross finished up from there, walking one and striking out one.
Bryce Bedilion had two hits, including a triple, and Troy Wright doubled for the Rockets (8-4) who also got two hits apiece from Kyle Clayton and Easton Hanko.
Colton Brightwell took the loss in relief of starter Adams for Bentworth (3-11).
Jefferson-Morgan, which sits in second place in Section 2-A, hosts first-place Greensburg Central Catholic at 4 p.m. on Monday.
Tuesday, April 27
Jefferson-Morgan 15, Bishop Canevin 4 — Owen Maddich had three hits, including a two-run inside-the-park homer and a double, as visiting Jefferson-Morgan hammered Bishop Canevin in a six-inning Section 2-A baseball game.
Bryce Bedilion had a pair of two-run singles and a sacrifice fly in a five-RBI, three-hit game for coach John Curtis’ Rockets (5-1, 7-4) who remain alone in second place in the section.
Winning pitcher Kyle Clayton walked three and struck out two in five innings.
Justin Gmys had two doubles and was the losing pitcher for the Crusaders (3-7, 3-8).
West Greene 9, Monessen 5 — Hunter Hamilton smacked two triples and a double and added a sacrifice fly to spark West Greene in a Section 2-A win at Monessen.
Chase Blake had a pair of hits for the Pioneers (5-3, 6-3). Winning pitcher Caleb Rice struck out 12 and walked just one in six innings. Brayden Mooney struck out the side while allowing one run in the seventh to finish up.
Sonny Thomas went 4 for 4 with a double and Jack Sacco and Dante DeFelices had two hits apiece for the Greyhounds (1-5, 1-9). Sacco took the loss, giving up seven runs on eight hits with four walks and one strikeout in five innings.
Carmichaels 15, Frazier 2 — Four Carmichaels pitchers combined to throw a five-inning no-hitter as the Mikes stayed perfect in Section 1-AA by defeating visiting Frazier.
Starting pitcher Gavin Pratt walked one and struck out five in two innings for Carmichaels (6-0, 10-1). Trenton Carter walked two and hit three batters in allowing two runs in 1/3 of an inning before being relieved by Liam Lohr who struck out six and walked two in two innings to earn the win. Dylan Rohrer recorded the final two outs of the fifth on strikeouts.
Stush Ferek drove in three runs and Zach Hillsman and Drake Long had two RBIs apiece for coach Dickie Krause’s Mikes. Lohr had two hits and an RBI and Chris Barrish drew three walks, stole two bases and scored twice. Pratt, Nick Ricco and Rohrer also had RBIs.
Daniel Obrys and Brayden Baccino both had an RBI for the Commodores (2-5, 3-7). Losing pitcher Logan Brown gave up three earned runs in 1 1/3 innings as Carmichaels blew the game open with nine runs in the second.
Greensburg Central Catholic 15, Mapletown 8 — Wade Boyle had four hits, including a double, as first-place Greensburg Central Catholic knocked off visiting Mapletown in a six-inning Section 2-A game.
Dylan Sebek doubled and singled twice, Max Kallock cracked a pair of doubles and Cole Benning, Ryan and Ryan Appleby also doubled for the Centurions (8-0, 10-1) who had 19 hits. Johnny Weigers was the winning pitcher.
Landon Stevenson paced a 15-hit attack for the Maples (0-6, 0-7) with a double, two singles and two RBIs. Logan Beck had three singles and an RBI and Brody Evans, A.J. Vanata, Aidin Delansky and Zack Brewer each had two hits. Lance Stevenson was the losing pitcher.
After falling behind 11-2, Mapletown scored six runs in the fourth to get within 11-8 but could get no closer.
Waynesburg Central 14, Yough 4 — The Raiders scored in every inning on their way to a Section 4-AAA win over visiting Yough.
Tyler Switalski drove in three runs with two triples and a single, Hudson Boris had three hits, including a double, and three RBIS, and Mason Switalski also had three hits and three RBIs for Waynesburg (3-5, 3-8).
Winning pitcher Logan Higgins doubled and singled.
Vinny Martin doubled and knocked in a pair of runs for the Cougars (4-4, 4-6). Christian Park was charged with the loss.
Softball
Avella 7, Jefferson-Morgan 4 — Jasmine Demaske had three hits, including a home run and a double, but it wasn’t enough as visiting Avella stunned the Lady Rockets in a Section 2-A game.
The victory snapped a 25-game losing streak by the Lady Eagles (1-5, 1-8) who hadn’t won since defeating visiting California, 10-2, on May 5, 2018.
Maria Dire had three of Avella’s six hits and Katie Dryer doubled. Winning pitcher Laurel Bongiorni allowed five hits and one walk with four strikeouts.
Payton Farabee doubled for Jefferson-Morgan (3-3, 4-5). Demaske walked one and struck out 11 in taking the loss.
Carmichaels 10, California 0 — Emma Holaren fired a three-hit shutout and Mia Ranieiri contributed three hits, two RBIs and two runs as the Lady Mikes beat visiting California in a Section 3-AA game.
Madison Ellsworth and Carlee Roberts both singled twice and Grace Brown had three RBIs and two stolen bases for Carmichaels (6-1, 9-5) which maintained its grip on second place in the section.
Holaren struck out 14 and walked three.
Makayla Boda, Gabryelle Pendo and Maghan Hartley had the only hits for the Lady Trojans (2-5, 3-9). Kera Urick took the loss.
Boys track & field
Waynesburg Central 90, Washington 50; Waynesburg Central 117, Charleroi 24 — The Raiders closed the Section 6-AA schedule with pair of victories at Charleroi to secure the section title.
Waynesburg swept the 3,200 and 1,600 relays.
Breydon Woods (110 high hurdles, 17.85), Gabe McConville (1,600, 5:12.77; 400, 55.71; 800, 2:25.55; 3,200, 11:38.29), Anthony Kutcher (300 intermediate hurdles, 46.19), Dawson Fowler (javelin, 148-5), Luca Augustine (shot put, 37-7½), and Nick Burris (discus, 89-4) finished first against both teams.
Girls track & field
Waynesburg Central 118, Charleroi 16; Waynesburg Central 108, Washington 17 — The Lady Raiders wrapped up an undefeated Section 6-AA season with a triangular sweep at Charleroi.
Waynesburg won the 3,200 and 400 relays.
Jordan Dean (100 high hurdles, 18.61; 300 intermediate hurdles, 53.11), Ashlyn Basinger (100, 12.98; 200, 26.38), Kaitlyn Pester (1,600, 6:50; 3,200, 15:37), Lake Litwinovich (800, 2:44.5), Emily Mahle (triple jump, 30-5), Emily Woods (high jump, 4-6), Regan Carlson (javelin, 96-3), and Claire Paige Miller (shot put, 29-9½) all had overall first-place finishes.
Monday, April 26
Softball
West Greene 10, Avella 0 -- Kiley Meek threw her first no-hitter and drove in the run that invoked the mercy rule in West Greene’s 10-0 victory over visiting Avella in Section 2-A action.
Meek struck out seven and walked one, and was helped by two throws by right fielder Olivia Kiger to get runners out at first base. Meek also had two hits and drove in two runs.
Jersey Wise and London Whipkey both finished with a double and two singles for the Lady Pioneers (5-0, 9-2). Whipkey drove in four runs and Wise added two RBI. Kaytlynn Walls had two hits and scored two runs.
Waynesburg Central 14, Brownsville 2 — The Lady Raiders scored five runs in the top of the first and second innings on their way to a Section 3-AAA road victory at Brownsville.
Lily Rush doubled and drove in three runs for Waynesburg (5-1, 10-2). Brooke Coss finished with a double and two RBI. Erin Fitch added a double and RBI.
Meghan Braun was the winning pitcher.
Kami Franks hit a home run for Brownsville (0-6, 5-7). Kendra Franks took the loss.
Jefferson-Morgan 11, Monessen 8 — The Lady Rockets built a 10-0 lead in the top of the fourth inning and then held off a late rally by the Lady Greyhounds for a Section 2-A road victory.
Monessen (1-5, 1-10) scored all eight runs in its final four at-bats, including two in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Jefferson-Morgan (3-2, 4-4) added an insurance run in the top of the sixth inning.
Winning pitcher Jasmine Demaske had a solid game with three singles, a double and three RBI. Catherine Diamond finished with a double and four RBI. Payton Farabee added a double and single.
Losing pitcher Hannah Yorty finished with two singles, a double and two RBI.
Greensburg C.C. 17, Mapletown 8 — The Centurions won a Section 2-A slugfest on the road at Mapletown.
The Maples (0-5, 0-6) led 5-3 after the first inning and 6-3 after two innings.
Greensburg C.C. rallied with two runs in the top of the third inning, four in the fourth inning and two in both the fifth and sixth innings. The Centurions scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning.
Landan Stevenson led the Maples with three hits, including a double, two runs scored and an RBI. Brody Evans and Logan Beck both drove in two runs. Aidan Dalansky doubled.
Max Kallock had two triples, two singles and scored four runs for Greensburg C.C. Winning pitcher Alex Miller, Wade Boyle and Zach David all doubled.
