ROGERSVILLE — West Greene’s girls basketball team had been mired in an unusual slump.
The Lady Pioneers headed into last Friday night’s Section 2-A game against visiting Jefferson-Morgan on a four-game losing streak, dating back to last season.
Sure those defeats were to Rochester (WPIAL final), District 10 champion Kennedy Catholic (PIAA tournament), defending WPIAL Class 3A champion Mohawk (in December) and Class 2A power Sewickley Academy (on Wednesday), but even so, coach Jordan Watson’s team was longing to get back on the winning track.
The Lady Pioneers did that in resounding fashion against the Lady Rockets.
West Greene exploded to a 31-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back in taking its section opener, 60-5.
“Our last win was last year at the end of February so it’s good to get that taste again of winning,” Watson said. “Overall tonight I thought we played hard and had real good balance.”
Brooke Barner and Katie Lampe led the way for West Greene with 13 and 12 points, respectively. Jersey Wise followed with nine points, Anna Durbin had eight and Elizabeth Brudnock added seven.
Kaytlynn Walls scored five points while BreAnn Jackson, Taylor Karvan and Ali Goodwin each chipped in with a basket as nine Lady Pioneers got in the scoring column and all saw playing time.
West Greene (1-0, 1-2) extended its winning streaks to 46 games in section play and 32 at home.
After going perfect in the regular season a year ago and earning a third consecutive trip to the Petersen Events Center for the WPIAL championship game, the two opening losses may have been eye-opening to some.
Watson explained that playing teams like Mohawk and Sewickley Academy will help his team in the long run.
“It’s always hard to lose, even if it’s to really good teams, so our kids were a little bit discouraged,” Watson said. “We told them we did the undefeated thing last year but this year we’re not necessarily worried about our record. We want to play quality teams, the best teams we can, no matter how good or what level they are. Our main goal is to win a WPIAL title.
“It just so happens we jumped into it this year playing the Lakers and Celtics right off the bat,” Watson added with a laugh. “But, really, I think we actually may have played the best team in Double-A and the best team in Triple-A.”
Watson thought both losses provided learning experiences.
“I told the girls when you play a really good team it’s hard to beat them if they play harder than you, and I think Sewickley played a lot harder than we did,” Watson pointed out.
“The main thing with both of those losses were we started off extremely slow. So our focus tonight was on starting strong and coming out with a lot of energy. We wanted to get back in that mindset.”
West Greene did just that against Jefferson-Morgan as five different players rang up four or more points in the opening quarter, led by Lampe with 10, including a pair of 3-pointers.
The Lady Pioneers extended their advantage to 43-2 by halftime with Kalya Larkin provided J-M with its lone basket of the first half. The Lady Rockets’ only other scoring came in the fourth quarter on a basket by Savannah Clark and a free throw by Larkin, who led her team with three points.
“It’s been tough dealing with the COVID situation and not getting as much practice time,” Jefferson-Morgan first-year coach Jarell Rodriguez said. “But this game came down to us not executing the way we needed to. We prepared in practice for everything we saw today.”
The Lady Rockets fell to 1-2 in section play and 1-4 overall.
While victories are always welcome, Rodriguez felt J-M’s lone win, 50-10 over Geibel Catholic, may have been detrimental to his team.
“It was definitely good to get that win and build a little bit of confidence, but at the same time when you get a big lead like that you start getting away from the structure of the game and running correct plays, and that may have hurt us in the long run,” Rodriguez explained.
“We got a big lead and got comfortable and then the last two games and got it put to us.”
All of Jefferson-Morgan’s players saw playing time against the Lady Pioneers as Rodriguez hopes to build up the program.
“We got a decent amount of girls to come out for the team and for a lot of them it’s their first time playing organized basketball,” said Rodriguez, a Waynesburg University graduate who played for the Yellow Jackets. “We had even more but six opted out because of COVID which is understandable.
“My team is young. We don’t have any seniors so we’re taking it step by step. I told the girls you either win or you learn, there’s no such thing as losses. Even thought the score is bad and it’s going to be a tough ride back home, tomorrow we’ll wake up and get back to work.”
Watson agreed with Rodriguez on the difficulty of practicing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It almost feels like two seasons for us because I think Mohawk was around 31 days ago,” Watson said. “We played a game then had all that time off. The biggest thing is getting into a routine again because there’s been so much starting and stopping. We need to get into a rhythm and get back into basketball shape and get our legs back.”
West Greene faced several more stiff tests, all on the road, this week.
The Lady Pioneers went up against the top two threats in their section, Avella (1-1, 2-1) on Monday and Monessen (2-0, 2-0) on Thursday. They also played a strong Class 3A Waynesburg Central squad (3-0) on Tuesday and take on another 3A team, McGuffey (2-1), Friday.
“Avella is always good and Monessen is going to be a handful,” Watson said. “Those are big. You always want to win your section.”
Watson admitted he’s just happy the season restarted.
“We’re just mainly glad to be back playing games again,” he said. “Whenever we went on pause I wasn’t sure if we’d be back or not. You never know these days.”
