Another stellar softball season by Greene County teams led to another wave of all-state honors in 2022.
There were five Greene County players placed on the Pennsylvania High School Softball Coaches Association’s All-State First Team, including three from West Greene.
London Whipkey was chosen as a First Team catcher in Class 1A while teammates Katie Lampe and Kiley Meek were selected to the Second Team at shortstop and DP, respectively.
In Class 2A, Carmichaels’ Sophia Zalar was picked as a Second Team outfielder.
Waynesburg Central’s Kylee Goodman made the Class 3A First Team at shortstop.
West Greene coach Bill Simms was pleased to have three Lady Pioneers get state recognition for the second time. The Lady Pioneers had five all-state players in 2021.
“I was excited to see West Greene get three girls on the 2022 all-state team. All three were returning all-state players,” said Simms who Lady Pioneers won a section title and reached the WPIAL final for the sixth year in a row although their run of district championships was stopped at five by Union.
“I’m very proud of not only these three girls, but the team in general. London Whipkey made first team for the second straight season. Kiley Meek followed a first-team bid in 2021 with a second team selection in 2022. Katie Lampe made second team for the second straight season.”
Whipkey, a junior, batted .493 with with eight doubles, three home runs and 24 RBIs, all team highs. She also led the Lady Pioneers in slugging percentage (.761) and an on-base percentage (.615).
“London had another outstanding year, and was very deserving of a first team selection,” Simms said. “Her defense gets overlooked on behalf of her offensive prowess, but she is a great defender as well.”
Lampe hit .405 with 23 RBIs, eight stolen bases and a team-leading 30 runs. She had an on-base percentage of .568. Meek was West Greene’s pitcher and went 12-5 with a 3.30 ERA and held opponents to a .202 batting average. She had 105 strikeouts in 93.1 innings. She also batted .328 with 22 RBIs.
“Katie and Kiley had great seasons, and look to keep their athletic career going at Saint Vincent,” Simms said of the two seniors.
Goodman, a senior who is another Glenville State recruit, batted .507 with a 1.443 OPS, an .896 slugging percentage and a .548 on-base percentage. She hit eight doubles, six triples and two home runs with 19 RBIs.
“Kylee was awesome,” said Waynesburg coach Jim Armstrong whose team reached the WPIAL quarterfinals. “She’s a premium player. She only had six strikeouts all year. She was my lead-off batter.
“When I first saw Kylee years ago she wanted to pitch. When she walked into the building, as a coach you can see a natural talent. I could tell this girl had the ability to do whatever she wanted to do. Then she started working on her fielding and batting and she wound up playing third base and shortstop for me. She’s an outstanding young lady who loves the game of softball. Almost every day she practices on something to improve herself.”
Goodman had a sparkling fielding percentage of .921.
“She only made six errors all season,” Armstrong said. “She has an arm like a cannon. She made a lot of plays that didn’t show up in the scorebook, like diving and stopping a ball to keep it from reaching the outfield to save a base.
“She’s a coach’s dream.”
Zalar, a junior, repeated as a All-State Second Team outfielder for playoff qualifier Carmichaels.
“She played center field for us,” Lady Mikes coach Dave Briggs said. “She was our lead-off hitter. She gets us going. The games that she was successful at the plate and got on base were the games we usually did well in.”
Zalar hit .508 and had 21 RBIs which is unusually high for someone at the top of the lineup.
“Sophia has shown tremendous improvement in her three years here,” Briggs said. “She’s gotten better at all aspects of the game, hitting, base running, defense.”
