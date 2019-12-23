West Greene trailed by as many as 12 points in the second half before rallying for a 61-57 non-section victory on Saturday at Wheeling Central Catholic High School.
The Lady Pioneers (3-0, 8-0) entered the fourth quarter down 45-36, but outscored Wheeling Central Catholic, 25-12, in the final period.
Wheeling Central Catholic had a 14-10 lead after the first quarter, and after outscoring the visitors, 14-13, in the second, led 28-23 at halftime. The home team had a 17-13 edge in the third quarter.
West Greene’s Jersey Wise had 20 points and teammate Brooke Barner added 13. The Lady Pioneers’ Elizabeth Brudnock scored 10 points.
Wheeling Central Catholic’s Kaylee Reinbeau, who is a Bucknell University signee, scored a game-high 25 points. Teammate Marisa Horan had 11.
