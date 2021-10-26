Waynesburg Central won the rubber match with McGuffey Saturday afternoon, advancing the Lady Raiders to the first round of the WPIAL Class AA soccer playoffs.
Waynesburg shut out McGuffey, 5-0, in the lone Class AA preliminary match. The Lady Raiders (6-9-1) were scheduled top play top-seeded North Catholic (14-1-0) Wednesday night at Mars.
Ashlyn Basinger led Waynesburg with three goals and an assist. Brenna Benke and Lake Litwinovich both had a goal and assist in the victory.
The teams split their two section matches in the regular season.
