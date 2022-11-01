Springdale advanced to the WPIAL Class A girls soccer championship with a 5-0 victory Tuesday night against Waynesburg Central at Peters Township.
The Lady Raiders' season isn't over quite yet, though, with a chance to earn a berth into the PIAA playoffs on Wednesday in the consolation final against Greensburg C.C. The Lady Centurions (13-4-0) fell to Freedom, 4-3, in double overtime.
However, Waynesburg (15-4-0) might have to play without the top scorer in the WPIAL after Ashlyn Basinger left the match at 28:40 of the first half with an apparent leg injury.
"Her leg was in the air. She was hit in the lower leg. Hopefully, it's nothing serious," said Waynesburg Central coach Greg Basinger. "We're getting things checked out (Wednesday morning) and we'll see what they say.
"It's unfortunate. She's upset she wasn't there to help the team."
Should the report not favor a return for Wednesday's consolation, Greg Basinger will have time for adjustments later in the afternoon in preparation for Greensburg C.C.
The Lady Raiders' star has rarely missed any playing time.
"Outside of sitting in the second half (in matches with a big lead), not really. She never gets tired," Greg Basinger said of his top goal scorer. "This is the first time she's been out for any significant time. I think our girls did a good job tonight making the adjustment.
"We'll get them together (Wednesday) for a recovery session. We'll get them ready for Greensburg Central Catholic. We got to see GCC. They played before our previous game."
Springdale's Molly Hurley opened the scoring when she chased down a long ball behind the Waynesburg defense and ripped a shot into the goal.
"The first goal was a fantastic shot," said Greg Basinger.
The Dynamos' lead doubled when Grace Gent redirected a corner kick from Briana Ross with her head at 21:48.
Carissa Walsh scored from a Briana Ross pass with 11:41 left in the half.
Gent's second goal of the match gave the Dynamos 4-0 lead with about 33 minutes remaining. Gent completed her hat trick with 23:31 left in the match.
"(Springdale) moves the ball very well and they possess the ball. They play a good team game," said Greg Basinger. "They set the gone for the game. They are a well-coached team.
"I was very impressed how they played their game. It's a pretty game when you play that game."
Greg Basinger praised the effort his squad put forth, especially down their top goal scorer.
"Our girls just fight. They battled. They never give up," said Basinger. "They fought to the very end.
