The Waynesburg Central girls took a break from section action Tuesday night and returned home from Bentworth with a 58-29 non-section victory.
Riley Morehead led the Lady Raiders (7-12) with a game-high 17 points. Clara Paige Miller added 11.
Caroline Rice was the top scorer for the Lady Bearcats (4-15) with 15 points.
