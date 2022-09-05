Ashlyn Basinger netted four goals to lead Waynesburg Central to a 5-0 girls soccer victory over Steel Valley in the Baldwin Invitational on Saturday, although Lady Raiders fell to Burrell, 3-1, on Sunday.
In Saturday's match, Basinger also assisted on Rylei Rastoka's goal. Kali Shriver, Rastoka and Taylor Sibert assisted on Basinger's goals.
Payton Cowell earned the shutout for the Lady Raiders (3-1).
In Sunday's match, Andi Householder, Miley Kariotis and Ali Hughes netted a goal each for Burrell (2-0-1).
Kaley Rohanna, with Basinger assisting, scored the lone goal for the Lady Raiders.
Thursday, Sept. 1
Bentworth 3, Waynesburg Central 0 — The Lady Bearcats shut out visiting Waynesburg Central for a Section 3-AA home victory in girls volleyball.
Bentworth won by the scores, 25-14, 25-19, 25-12.
Grace Skerbetz (4 kills, 3 aces), Sarah Schiccitano (4 kills, 3 digs, 2 blocks), Jocelyn Babirad (2 kills, 16 assists), Haylee Wolfe (3 digs, 2 aces), Mallory Shrieber (3 digs), and Chelsea Dindal (9 kills, 3 digs, 8 aces) all had noteworthy performances for Bentworth.
Boys soccer
Brownsville 7, Waynesburg Central 1 — Thomas Ruffcorn scored a natural hat trick in the first half to spark the Falcons to a Section 3-AA victory over the visiting Raiders.
Ruffcorn scored his three goals over a 7½-minute span.
Michael Stetson scored two goals for Brownsville (1-1-0, 1-1-0) and Corey Isaac netted the final goal of the game with just 65 seconds remaining. Davey Timko made six saves for the Falcons. Brownsville finished with 22 shots on goal.
Drew Layton scored the Raiders’ goal on a penalty kick with 11 minutes remaining in the match.
Boys golf
Carmichaels 193, Jefferson-Morgan 265 -- Carmichaels was tough at home on Carmichaels Golf Club, defeating visiting Jefferson-Morgan in a Section 3-AA match.
Mason Lapana was medalist for the Mikes (5-1, 6-1) with 1-under 36. Liam Lohr and Dom Colarusso both shot even-par 37. Dustin Hastings (41) and Tucker Whipkey (42) rounded out the scoring. Zachary Murphy’s 48 did not count.
Grant Hathaway was the low man for the Rockets (2-4, 2-5) with 49. Clay Wilson (52), Brendan Wood (56), Brock Bayles (51), and Jaxon Silbaugh (57) also counted in the final tally. Cole Burkett’s 68 did not count.
Jefferson-Morgan split its triangular match with a 265-274 victory over Brownsville.
Daniel Sethman was the low golfer for Brownsville (0-5, 0-6) with 4-over 41. Matthew Sethman (44), Ben Vojacek (5), Ethan Olesko (51), and Omarian Grayson (88) rounded out the scoring for the Falcons.
Waynesburg Central 196, Bentworth 249 — Braden Benke and Dom Benamati shared medalist honors to lead the Raiders to a Section 3-AA victory at Chippewa Golf Course.
Benke and Benamati shot 1-over 38 as Waynesburg Central improves to 6-1 in the section and 7-1 overall. Mason Switalski finished with 39. Chase Phillips (41) and Derek Turcheck (40) closed out the scoring.
Nathan Coski was the low man for the Bearcats (2-5, 2-5) with 7-over 42. Ross Skerbetz (43), Colton Baldauf (54), Jacob Burt (58), and Sam Wade (52) rounded out the scoring.
Wednesday, Aug. 31
Waynesburg Central 197, Beth-Center 251 — The Raiders were solid throughout the lineup for a Section 3-AA boys golf road victory against the Bulldogs at Chippewa Golf Course.
Derek Turcheck was medalist for the Raiders (5-1, 6-1) with 3-over 38. Braden Benke and Mason Switalski both shot 39. Chase Phillips shot 40 and Dom Benamati closed out the scoring with 41. Joe Kirsch’s 43 did not count.
Gianna Peterson was the low golfer for Beth-Center (2-4, 2-5) with 7-over 42. Luke Amon (54), Sonya Peterson (49), Karson Keys (52), and Vince Setaro (54) also factored in the final score.
Carmichaels 211, Chartiers-Houston 292 — Liam Lohr secured medalist honors at Washington Country Club with 2-over 38 in the Mikes’ non-section victory over the Bucs.
Mason Lapana shot 39 for the Mikes (5-1). Dustin Hastings (41), Dom Colarusso (42), and Tucker Whipkey (51) closed out the scoring for the visitors. Nathan Dursa’s 56 was not used.
Brady Robaugh was the low man for Chartiers-Houston (0-7) with 54.
Girls soccer
Waynesburg Central 4, Bentworth 2 — Ashlyn Basinger scored two goals and assisted on another in the Lady Raiders’ Section 2-A victory at Bentworth.
Lake Litwinovich and Rylei Rastoka scored a goal apiece for Waynesburg. Goalkeeper Payton Cowell made eight saves to preserve the win.
South Allegheny 3, Monessen 1 — Samantha Saylor scored the Lady Greyhounds’ lone goal in a Section 2-A loss.
Keelyn Hamilton, Abigail Allan and Ronnie Acrie scored for the Lady Gladiators (1-0, 1-1). Monessen slips to 0-2 in the section and 1-2 overall.
Tuesday, Aug. 30
Waynesburg Central 3, Beth-Center 0 -- The Waynesburg Central girls volleyball team opened Section 3-AA play with a straight sets victory over Beth-Center.
The Lady Raiders swept to victory, 25-13, 25-16, 25-8.
Sarah Stephenson led Waynesburg (1-0, 1-1) with 13 kills, four aces, and three blocks. Gina Tedrow contributed 20 assists and four aces.
McGuffey 3, Jefferson-Morgan 1 — The Lady Highlanders won the last three sets for a non-section victory over the Lady Rockets.
McGuffey lost the first set 25-12, and then rallied to take the next three, 25-22, 25-13, 25-10.
Jefferson-Morgan’s Isabelle Bazzoli finished with six kills, two aces and a block. Alisa Long also had six kills.
Boys soccer
McGuffey 5, Waynesburg Central 0 — The Highlanders shut out the visiting Raiders for a Section 3-AA victory.
McGuffey led 4-0 at halftime on two goals by Larry Goodman, and one each by Dylan Stewart and Austin Shriver.
Anthony Zara scored early in the second half for McGuffey.
The Raiders’ Nick Willard made 12 saves. McGuffey’s Dakota Goodman turned aside nine shots.
Monday, Aug. 29
Waynesburg Central 6, Monessen 0 — Ashlyn Basinger scored all six goals for the Lady Raiders in an opening Section 2-A girls soccer victory against the visiting Lady Greyhounds.
The match was stopped three minutes into the second half because of lightning.
Lake Litwinovich and Rylei Rastoka both had two assists for Waynesburg (1-0, 1-0). Lucy Pulkownik and Bryn Kirby had one assist apiece.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.