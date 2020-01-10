Waynesburg Central's Clara Paige Miller scored game-high 21 points, but the Lady Raiders returned home from McGuffey Thursday night with a 47-39 Section 2-AAA loss.
Waynesburg (0-6, 5-7) trailed 28-11 at halftime, but cut into the deficit with a 13-4 advantage in the third quarter.
Jules Fowler added 13 for the Lady Raiders.
Keira Nicolella scored 14 points for the Lady Highlanders (2-4, 6-6).
