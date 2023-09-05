The Waynesburg Central girls won both of their matches Saturday in the FCCA Invitational held at Laurel Highlands.
The Lady Raiders defeated the host team in their first match, 3-1. Brynn Kirby, Rylei Rastoka and Lake Litwinovich all scored in the victory. Rastoka also had an assist.
Waynesburg ended play with a 6-0 win against Uniontown. Ella Miller led the Lady Raiders with three goals and an assist. Kaylee McLaughlin, Bree Clutter and Rastoka scored a goal apiece. Peyton Cowell and Izzy Talpas combined for the shutout.
Bentworth defeated Albert Gallatin, 2-0, on goals by Madelyn Johns and Alex Jackson. The Lady Bearcats fell to Laurel Highlands, 2-0.
Albert Gallatin, Laurel Highlands and Uniontown all split their two matches. Brownsville finished with two losses.
Girls volleyball
Uniontown 25, Carmichaels 18 -- The Lady Raiders advanced to the FCCA Volleyball Invitational final by defeating Carmichaels in the semifinals at Laurel Highlands.
Carmichaels won Pool A with a 5-1 record to reach the final four.
Thursday, Aug. 31
Waynesburg Central 2, Brownsville 1 — Dylan Pester’s goal with 5:10 remaining lifted the Raiders to a 2-1 victory over visiting Brownsville in a Section 3-AA boys soccer match.
Ryon McCartney set up the winning goal.
Waynesburg led 1-0 in the first half on Dalton Taylor’s unassisted goal at 23:10.
Brownsville’s Cameron Phillips tied the match with 33:16 remaining in the second half.
Girls volleyball
Waynesburg Central 3, Bentworth 0 — The set scores were close, but the Lady Raiders were able to sweep by the Lady Bearcats.
Waynesburg won by the scores, 25-23, 25-18, 25-18.
Jocelyn Babirad (14 digs, 10 assists), Kayla O’Dell (2 kills, 7 digs), Abby Chester (4 digs), Chelsea Dindal (5 aces, 7 kills, 14 digs), Sydney Gonglik (4 kills, 3 blocks), Haylee Wolfe (14 digs), and Zoie McDonald (4 digs) were stats leaders for Bentworth.
Boys golf
Waynesburg Central 185, Bentworth 255 — Chase Phillips fired an even-par 33 to lead the Raiders to a Section 3-AA home victory at Rohanna’s Golf Course.
Dom Benamati shot 35, Derek Turcheck had 36, Jarett Tretinik finished with 40, and Aiden Titus closed the scoring with 41. Joe Kirsch’s 43 did not count.
Ross Skerbertz was the low man for the Bearcats (1-5, 1-6) with 39. Blake Reed (50), Sam Wade (42), Craig McDonald (59), and Corbin McMurray (63) also counted in the final score.
Carmichaels 210, Chartiers-Houston 248 — The Mikes remained undefeated with a non-section home win at Carmichaels Golf Club.
Mason Lapana and Dom Colarusso shared medalist honors for Carmichaels (7-0) with 3-over 40. Liam Lohr (44), Dustin Hastings (43), and Patrick Holaren (43) rounded out the scoring. Zach Murphy’s 46 was not used.
Nate Gregory was the low golfer for the Bucs (4-5) with 43.
Wednesday, Aug. 30
Bentworth 2, Waynesburg Central 0 — Emily Kisner scored both goals in the second half in the Lady Bearcats’ Section 2-AA girls soccer road victory.
Bentworth keeper Cassidy Sicchitano picked up the shutout with 11 saves.
“Waynesburg is a very complete team at this level and on turf they really do a great job at using space and keeping the ball. They were the better team in the first half,” said Tyler Hamstra. “We played well in the first half but just needed time to grow into it.
“We got to halftime, made adjustments and the players followed it to a T. I’m really proud of the girls. It’s tough to get points on the road, especially there.”
Boys golf
Carmichaels 222, Jefferson-Morgan 255 — The Mikes wrapped up the first half of the Section 3-AA schedule with a road victory against Jefferson-Morgan at Greene County Country Club.
The Mikes improved to 6-0 in the section and overall. Jefferson-Morgan slips to 2-4 in the section and 3-4 overall.
Liam Lohr led the way for the visitors with 4-over 40. Mason Lapana finished with 42. Dustin Hastings (48), Patrick Holaren (47), and Dom Colarusso (45) closed out the scoring. Zach Murphy’s 51 did not count.
The Rockets’ Urijah Teasdale was medalist with 2-over 38. Clay Wilson (45), Brendan Wood (57), Dayten Marion (56), and Brayden Ellsworth (59) rounded out the scoring. Grant Hathaway’s 59 was not used.
Waynesburg Central 193, Beth-Center 235 — The Raiders counted four scores under 40 for a Section 3-AA home victory at Rohanna’s Golf Course.
Braden Benke (38), Chase Phillips (39), Joe Kirsch (37), and Aidan Titus (37) all shot under 40 for Waynesburg (4-2, 5-2). Derek Turcheck’s 42 closed out the scoring. Rykan Gustafson’s 43 did not count.
Luke Amon was the low man for the Bulldogs (0-9, 1-9) with 42. Parker Amos (43), Karson Keys (45), Jordan Lowman (53), and Nick Wrenshaw (52) also counted in the final score.
Tuesday, Aug. 29
McGuffey 5, Waynesburg Central 0 — The Highlanders shut out the Raiders for a Section 3-AA boys soccer home victory.
Dylan Stewart scored a hat trick for McGuffey. Eddie Goodman and Jeremiah Butterfield added one goal apiece.
