WASHINGTON — Tied 3-3 going into the bottom of the third inning, Waynesburg Central erupted for 11 runs to take control of its WPIAL Class AAA first round softball playoff game against South Park on May 17 at Trinity and it cruised to a 16-3 win.
“I am happy with how the team hit the ball,” said Waynesburg coach Jim Armstrong. “We started out slow, but we usually do against slower pitchers. Then we pounded the ball.
“Hitting is contagious and that is what we did.”
The hits were harder to come by against No. 3 Deer Lakes in the quarterfinals as Waynesburg was eliminated by the Lady Lancers, 3-2.
Against South Park, the sixth-seeded Lady Raiders (13-4) sent 15 hitters to the plate in the decisive third, had seven hits in the inning and were aided by four South Park errors.
Junior Kendall Lemley drilled a home run to lead off the third, and junior Riley Hixenbaugh added a two-run inside-the-park homer later in the inning.
Junior Kayleigh Varner finished with three singles for Waynesburg while senior Kylee Goodman had a double and triple and senior Morgan Stephenson had a pair of singles.
Waynesburg scored a pair of unearned runs in the bottom of the first to take a 2-0 lead, but South Park (3-9) countered with three runs in the second to take a one-run advantage. The Lady Raiders tied the game in the bottom of the second before blowing it open in the third and closed its scoring with two runs in the fourth.
Lemley went the distance in the circle for Waynesburg, and Armstrong discussed her effort.
“After a little bit of a slow start, she got stronger and hit her spots,” he said. “She kept us in the game early, and she has done that all season.”
Armstrong would have liked to see his team start out faster.
“I wasn’t happy we even let them get three runs,” he said. “They are rebuilding, and we can’t play to their level.
“We have to play at our level, and we can’t let them hold us back.”
Waynesburg was back in action two days later and saw its season come to a close with the loss to Deer Lakes.
Waynesburg jumped out to an early 2-0 lead but couldn’t hold on in a WPIAL Class AAA softball quarterfinal game at Trinity on May 19.
Kendall Lemley hit a run-scoring double then came home on Hannah Wood’s single in the first inning for Waynesburg (13-5).
Winning pitcher Maddie Kee kept the Lady Raiders off the scoreboard the rest of the way, allowing Deer Lakes (12-3) to fight back. Kee had eight strikeouts and coughed up just four hits.
The Lady Lancers scored once in the second inning and then went ahead on Lydia Guthrie’s two-run single in the fourth.
Anna Bokulich had three hits and Keeghan Cook doubled for Deer Lakes.
Lemley was the losing pitcher.
