Waynesburg Central’s Kaley Rohanna manages to shoot despite being fouled by Brentwood’s Jenna Yee (1) in the first quarter of Wednesday’s King Coal Lions Club Christmas Tournament championship game at Carmichaels. Rohanna scored a game-high 27 points to lead the Lady Raiders to a 64-34 victory.
Waynesburg Central’s Kaley Rohanna (2) makes a layup despite the defensive efforts of Brentwood’s Jenna Yee in the first quarter of Wednesday’s King Coal Lions Club Christmas Tournament at Carmichaels.
Waynesburg Central’s Peyton Cowell (33) is fouled by Brentwood’s Jessie Yee in the first quarter of Wednesday’s King Coal Lions Club Christmas Tournament championship game at Carmichaels.
CARMICHAELS — Kaley Rohanna was named tournament MVP after leading Waynesburg Central to a 64-34 victory over Brentwood in the King Coal Lions Club Christmas Tournament championship game hosted by Carmichaels on Wednesday, Dec. 28.
Rohanna finished with a game-high 27 points on all types of shots, including a 3-pointer with just three seconds left in the first quarter to give the Lady Raiders (8-1) a 15-10 lead.
Rohanna ran her first-half total to 15 points after scoring eight in the second quarter.
Peyton Cowell beat the buzzer to end the first half to give Waynesburg a 35-18 lead after 16 minutes.
The Lady Raiders held Brentwood scoreless for almost half of the third quarter, but they were unable to capitalize and widen their lead. Waynesburg held a slim 9-7 advantage in the quarter for a 44-25 lead.
Waynesburg closed strong, though, outscoring the Lady Spartans in the fourth quarter, 20-9.
Josie Horne also scored double figures for the Lady Raiders with 15 points. Cowell added eight points.
Waynesburg Central coach Chris Minerd liked what he saw from his squad as they turn into their section schedule next week.
“I was very pleased,” said Minerd. “We played good team defense. We knew their big girls would be a challenge.
“I think the section we be very competitive. There won’t be a night off.”
“This is a good win. I think it will springboard us into something special.”
Minerd believes the Lady Raiders are adapting to his style of coaching, including full-court pressure defense.
“It’s a different style than they played last year. We had to get the system in with the girls,” explained Minerd. “The defense creates offense, especially since we are challenged height-wise.
“We want to slow people down and get a couple turnovers here and there.”
Minerd continued, adding, “We have good athletes to run the floor and use it to our advantage.”
Paige Boehm led Brentwood (3-5) with 11 points. Mia March added 10.
The host Lady Mikes cruised to a 53-16 victory in the consolation game against Jefferson-Morgan.
Carmichaels (2-8) led 18-2, 33-8 and 49-12 at the quarter breaks.
Sophia Zalar paced the Lady Mikes with 24 points. Megan Voithofer finished with 13 points.
Lacey Ryan scored nine points for Jefferson-Morgan (0-9).
