FALLOWFIELD TWP. — Waynesburg Central went on the road last Thursday night to pick up its first Section 2-AAA win of the season at Charleroi, 42-40, and the jubilation on the faces of its players told the story.
“It is a big relief to get this win,” said Lady Raiders coach Dave Sarra. “The first time we played them, they made a shot to send it into overtime and beat us.
“We are knocking on the door, but it is always good to get a section win on the road, and hopefully this gets us going.”
Clara Paige Miller came up big at crunch time for Waynesburg, scoring nine of her 17 points in the fourth quarter, including both ends of a one-and-one with 40 seconds left to break a 40-40 tie. The Lady Cougars missed three shots in the final 10 seconds as the visitors hung on.
Charleroi coach Bill Wagner tipped his hat to the Lady Raiders.
“Waynesburg played well tonight,” he said. “They shot the ball well, built up a lead and we had to fight the rest of the way. We could never get our feet underneath us.”
Of the four games between the teams last season and this year, the road team has won every time and Thursday’s game was the first of the quartet to not go into overtime.
Waynesburg (1-7, 6-9) jumped out to a 10-0 lead and Charleroi (5-3, 9-6) did not score until there were 59 seconds left in the first quarter when Hannah Keranko hit a jumper.
The shot started a 7-2 run to close the first for Charleroi, and the Lady Raiders held a 12-7 lead going into the second.
Bella Skobel paced Charleroi in the second with eight of her game-high 18 points, and the Lady Cougars tied the game at 20-20 going into the half.
It became obvious in the third that both teams were playing their third game in four nights, but they kept battling.
Defense took over in the third and the teams exchanged three baskets each until late in the quarter when Nina Sarra hit a three to give Waynesburg a 29-26 lead going into the fourth.
The Lady Raiders built a six-point lead early in the fourth at 34-28 before Charleroi roared back and a Skobel layup gave the Lady Cougars their first lead of the game at 38-37 with 4:40 to play.
Another Skobel basket gave Charleroi a three-point lead, but it would not score again and Waynesburg reeled off the last five points — all by Miller — to pull out the two-point win.
A key, according to Wagner, was his team’s top interior player, Cierra Gazi, fouling out with 5:14 to go in the game.
“When Cierra fouled out, (Miller) took over,” he said of the sophomore who accounted for her team’s final six points after Gazi fouled out. “She was the difference and we didn’t have anyone who could watch her.”
Miller also grabbed 10 rebounds. Nina Sarra and Riley Morehead added eight points apiece for Waynesburg.
Kaitlyn Wagner followed Skobel with nine points for Charleroi.
What did Sarra find to be the difference in the game?
“We were able to get to the line (late),” he said of his team which made seven of 10 free throw attempts in the fourth quarter after not attempting one in the first three quarters. “Clara Paige played well inside as well.”
Both teams return to play on Monday in section action as Charleroi is at McGuffey and Waynesburg hosts Beth-Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.