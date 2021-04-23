WAYNESBURG — The Waynesburg Central girls, sparked by four first-place finishes from Ashlyn Basinger, swept a Section 6-AA track & field triangular meet at home from West Greene and Brownsville on April 13.
The Lady Raiders defeated Brownsville, 89-61, and West Greene, 133-15. The Lady Falcons salvaged a split with a 110-30 victory over the Lady Pioneers.
Basinger won the 100 (12.83), 400 (1:01.5), 200 (26.96), and the long jump (15-11) against both teams to account for 20 points.
Teammate Taylor Shriver vaulted once, easily clearing 10 feet for first place. She finished second to Basinger in the 100 (13.27) and long jump (15-5).
Shriver also ran the second leg of the Lady Raiders’ victorious 400 relay.
Shriver is the reigning WPIAL gold medalist in the Class AA pole vault, but has had to wait nearly two years to defend her record-breaking performance after the pandemic shut down spring sports in 2019.
Shriver enters her final outdoor season after clearing 13 feet at the end of the indoor season.
The senior feels she has some ground to make up after last spring’s lost season.
“I definitely feel behind. I’d like to be ahead of where I’m at right now, but I believe everything happens for a reason,” said Shriver. “(Losing last year) was something hard for me to realize. We all lost it, but I am still determined to get the season back.
“I still have one more season.”
Pole vaulters have a strong inner circle, and Shriver said that helped get through the lost year.
“We stayed in touch and encouraged each other. I’m blessed to have friends from different schools, and my family is so, so supportive. They believe in me more than myself,” said Shriver.
Shriver has her sights set high for her final scholastic season.
“After I cleared 13 feet, now I need to be at 13-6,” said Shriver. “Yeah, I feel I should consistently be there (at 13 feet), especially on the same pole I did it on.
“After getting 13, my mind immediately goes to 14 feet. I need to be in the 13s consistently this season.”
Shriver doesn’t feel her improvement needs to be leaps and bounds each time out.
“I feel the higher I get, every inch counts for me,” said Shriver.
The Lady Raiders also had overall first-place finishes from Jordan Dean (100 high hurdles, 18.59; 300 intermediate hurdles, 52.75), 1,600 relay (4:46.92), Emily Mahle (high jump, 4-8), and Claire Paige Miller (shot put, 29-5).
Jolena Quarzo provided impressive first-place finishes in the 1,600 (5:07.73), 800 (2:37.06), and 3,200 (11:15.74) for Brownsville.
She also anchored the Lady Falcons’ 3,200 relay to first place in a time of 12:48.65.
Quarzo won the WPIAL Class AA cross country title last fall and has her sights set on another one — or two — gold medals this spring.
“Coach wanted me to focus on one event each meet to get a WPIAL qualifier (time),” explained Quarzo. “I think it’s going to be the 1,600. I’ll see how I do in the 3,200.
“I will focus on one (the 1,600), but now I’m thinking I can do both if I can qualify in both (the 1,600 and 3,200).”
Section 6-AA had a solid number of male distance runners a couple seasons ago, but the amount has slipped this spring so Quarzo is often left to running against the clock.
“I was hoping Gabe (McConville) was in the 1,600. I wanted someone to run against,” said Quarzo.
Quarzo was poised to have a strong track season with her older sister Gionna last year, but, of course, the season was shut down before it began.
“It’s weird coming back for track season. It’s my first. It’s weird,” said the sophomore. “I did indoor, but it is kinda weird to come back to outdoor. It’s my first outdoor season in such a long time.”
Quarzo knows what she’d like her times to be in the two distance races.
“I’d like to be under 11 (minutes) in the 3,200 and closer to 5:02, 5:01 in the 1,600.”
Malaree Duggan (triple jump, 31-6) and Jenascia Vincent (discus, 73-2; javelin, 73-11) also had overall first-place finishes for the Lady Falcons.
Brooke Barner finished second in the 400 (1:03.39) and 200 (27.82), and third in the 100 (13.36) for West Greene.
Barner advanced to the state meet in the 400 two years ago as a freshman and looks for a return to the PIAA finals this year as a junior.
“The 400 is my favorite. It’s a rough race, but I learned to love it,” said Barner.
Barner was a member of the Lady Pioneers’ successful basketball team, so got a bit of a late start on top of losing last year because of cancellation.
“In some ways, I feel it’s a progression (from her freshman season). But, in some ways, I feel like I’m starting all over again,” said Barner, adding, “I feel good. I fell like I’m in shape.”
Barner also knows how fast she’d like to run this spring.
“I want to run under a minute in the 400,” said Barner.
