Waynesburg Central secured second place in Section 3-AA by shutting out the Lady Mikes, 3-0, in girls volleyball action on Thursday, Oct. 21.
The Lady Raiders (10-2) swept to victory by the scores, 25-18, 25-19, 25-19. Carmichaels (9-5) finished tied for third place with a 7-5 record.
Carmichaels’ Kendall Ellsworth had a solid performance with 25 assists, 11 service points and nine digs. Beth Cree finished with 14 kills and nine digs. Aliyah Thomas had 10 service points. Carlee Roberts was solid on defense with 13 digs. Sophia Zalar added six kills and MiKayla Andrews had two blocks.
Mapletown 3, Bentworth 0 — The Lady Maples closed the regular season with a non-section victory over the visiting Lady Bearcats.
Mapletown won by the scores, 25-20, 25-11, 25-14.
Mapletown finishes with a 16-1 overall record.
Leyton Cevarr (2 aces, 5 digs)m Sarah Sciccitano (3 kills), Grace Skerbetz (2 aces, 1 kill, 1 dig), and Jocelyn Babirad (3 digs, 3 assists) were stat leaders for Bentworth.
Krista Wilson (15 kills, 7 digs), Macee Cree (26 assists, 9 digs), Ella Menear (8 kills, 8 digs), Riley Pekar (4 aces, 5 digs), and Taylor Dusenberry (3 blocks, 6 kills) all had solid performances for Mapletown.
Wednesday, Oct. 20
West Greene 3, Jefferson-Morgan 0 — The Lady Pioneers secured fourth place in Section 2-A by sweeping past the visiting Lady Rockets in girls volleyball.
West Greene (6-6) won by the scores, 28-26, 25-21, 25-18.
Kasie Meek had a double-double for the Lady Pioneers with 13 kills and 11 digs. BreAnna Jackson finished with 22 assists. London Whipkey had 12 service points, and Sophia Plock finished with 10 kills.
Mia Baker (6 kills), Madison Wright (9 kills), Isabelle Bazzoli (8 kills), Anna Uveges (6 kills), Finley Kramer (15 digs), Ali Ostrich (17 assists), and Kayla Larkin (9 assists) were stats leaders for Jefferson-Morgan (4-8, 5-10).
The Lady Rockets suffered a 3-0 section loss (25-16, 25-5, 25-15) to Fort Cherry on Tuesday. Wright had a team-high five kills.
Tuesday, Oct. 19
Mapletown 3, Avella 0 — The Lady Maples girls volleyball team added to its historic season with a victory over visiting Avella to finish undefeated in Section 2-A play for the first time.
The Lady Maples swept to victory by the scores, 25-18, 25-12, 25-13.
Mapletown finishes with a 12-0 section record and improves to 15-1 overall. Avella slides to 1-10 in the section.
The Lady Maples’ Ella Menear had a double-double with 12 kills and 12 digs. Macee Cree finished with a team-high 31 assists. Krista Wilson had 12 digs, nine kills and two blocks. Taylor Dusenberry had a solid defensive game with 10 kills, seven digs and five blocks. Riley Pekar had a team-high 16 digs.
Frazier 3, Carmichaels 0 — The Lady Commodores won a hard-fought Section 3-AA match over the visiting Lady Mikes.
Frazier (10-1, 14-1) needed extra play to win the first two sets, 29-27 and 26-24. The home squad closed out the victory by taking the third set, 25-8.
Kendall Ellsworth had a solid, all-around performance for Carmichaels (7-4, 9-4) with 12 service points, three aces, 10 digs and 19 assists. Beth Cree finished with 11 kills and nine digs. Mikayla Andrews and Sophia Zalar both had four kills. Aliyah Thomas had 12 service points.
Jensyn Hartman led Frazier with 16 kills. Braylin Salisbury finished with 10 service points and seven kills. Gracen Hartman led the offense with 17 assists. Molly Yauch had a solid defensive effort with 14 digs. Grace Vaughn had 17 service points, and Eliza Newcomer finished with five blocks.
Waynesburg Central 3, California 0 — The Lady Raiders took a break from section action with a victory over the visiting Lady Trojans.
Waynesburg won by the scores, 26-24, 25-16, 25-22.
