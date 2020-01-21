Jefferson-Morgan's Autumn Gustovich hit a 3-pointer late in the game Monday night as the Lady Rockets managed to cling to a 40-39 Section 2-A victory over a very game Mapletown squad.
Gustovich hit her shot with about 20 seconds left in the game for a 40-37 lead, but Mapletown's Krista Wilson hit a pair of free throws to slice the deficit to a point.
However, the Lady Maples were unable to foul the Lady Rockets as the final seconds ticked down, allowing the visitors to escape with a tight section win.
The game was tied 11-11 after the first quarter and 20-20 at the half.
The Lady Maples (1-7, 1-13) surged into a 30-23 lead after three quarters and did so with only four players. Morgan Williamson, who finished with 10 points, suffered an injury and sat out most of the quarter, and Mapletown only dressed five players.
Williamson gamely returned to the game in the fourth quarter, but the Lady Rockets pulled out the victory with a 17-9 scoring advantage.
Gustovich led all scorers with 16 points. Savannah Clark scored 12 and Abby Ankrom added 10 for Jefferson-Morgan (2-5, 2-11).
Wilson led the Lady Maples with 13 points.
