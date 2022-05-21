WASHINGTON — During the 2019 WPIAL softball playoffs, Jefferson-Morgan played three games on Trinity’s field.
The Rockets (7-7) returned to their “home away from home” on the evening of May 17 and came away with an 8-1 WPIAL Class A softball win over St. Joseph (8-10).
“It was good to be back here,” said head coach Rich Rush, with a smile. “We won two games here and I was excited to come back.
“We finally played a solid game. It has been a long season for us trying to put pieces piece together. We had four starters from last year not return so we have been trying to find a lineup together that works well. It paid off today.”
Senior Jasmine Demaske led J-M offensively as she had three hits (triple and two singles), reached base four times, drove in four runs, scored four more and stole two bases for the Lady Rockets. Add in a dominant performance in the circle by sophomore Kayla Larkin and it was smooth sailing into the quarterfinals.
“Jas came through with some big hits and Kayla pitched well today.,” said Rush. “It feels good to come out on top.”
After Demaske singled to lead off the bottom of the first, she stole second and scored on an RBI double by junior Payton Farabee.
Then with two outs in the second, Demaske singled in a pair and scored on an error. Her two-run triple in the fourth highlighted a three-run fourth when she also scored on a single by Larkin.
Speaking of Larkin, she limited St. Joseph to three hits.
Union 11, Jefferson-Morgan 0 -- The Jefferson-Morgan softball team’s season came to a close in the WPIAL Class AA quarterfinals last Friday afternoon with a loss in five innings to second-seeded Union at Montour High School.
Union pitcher Mia Preuhs stifled the Jefferson-Morgan offense, allowing only two runners. The freshman walked Jasmine Demaske to open the game and allowed an infield single that bounced off the plate by Brooklyn Snyder with one out in the top of the fourth inning.
Preuhs struck out 11 batters, including the side in the second and fourth innings. The right-hander needed only nine pitches to do so in the second inning.
She also had a solid day at the plate with two sacrifice flies and a run-scoring double.
The Lady Scots (18-3) scored two runs in each of the first two innings, four in the bottom of the third inning and invoked the mercy rule with three runs in the fourth inning.
"They're tough. We were just out-gunned," said Jefferson-Morgan coach Rich Rush.
Kayla Larkin started for Jefferson-Morgan and gave way to Demaske in the bottom of the second inning after facing seven batters. Larkin allowed four runs on three hits, including Emily Siddall’s solo home run.
"Kayla's been battling a shoulder injury. She didn't have her speed. I went out out the mound and asked her if her shoulder hurt and she said yes, so I put Jasmine in," said Rush.
Demaske gave up seven runs on six hits. She was also hurt by a pair of errors.
The Lady Rockets were a young squad. Rush looks forward to next season now that group has a year of playing experience under their belts.
"We had five freshman out on the field today. It was a hodgepodge season for us. We had five girls in positions they don't play," said Rush. "The first half of the season was rough. We figured out where to put everyone and then we started to click."
