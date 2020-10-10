Noah Markle scored both touchdowns for visiting Avella, including the game-winner in the fourth quarter, to lift the Eagles to a 13-7 Tri-County South Conference victory at Mapletown.
Markle scored the game's first touchdown on a 1-yard run in the second quarter, and final score on a 4-yard run.
The Maples' Landan Stevenson tied the game in the second quarter on a 1-yard run and the point-after. He led all rushers with 83 yards on 23 carries.
Max Vanata completed 6-of-10 passes for 68 yards and an interception. A.J. Vanata caught three passes for 26 yards.
KJ Rush led the Eagles with 77 yards rushing on 15 attempts and completed 9-of-19 passes for 107 yards and two interceptions. Brandon Samol caught five passes for 61 yards.
Tri-County South Conference
Avella 0-7-0-6 -- 13
Mapletown 0-7-0-0 -- 7
Second Quarter
A: Noah Markle 1 run (Robbie West kick), 9:09
Map: Landan Stevenson 1 run (Landan Stevenson kick), :36
Fourth Quarter
A: Noah Markle 4 run (kick failed), 7:42
Records: Avella (4-1, 4-1), Mapletown (1-4, 1-4).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.