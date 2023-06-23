Layton co-Most Outstanding track performer

Waynesburg Central senior Andrew Layton (middle) is flanked by his brother Daniel (left) and pole vault coach Butch Brunell after he received the gold medal at the 2023 PIAA Class AA Individual Track & Field Championship at Shippensburg University’s Seth Grove Stadium. Layton shares honors as the Most Outstanding Overall Performer for the 2023 season. (Photo by Jim Downey)

 Jim Downey | Herald-Standard

Ringgold’s Ryan Pajak managed to maintain his pace for two PIAA distance medals and Waynesburg Central’s Andrew Layton finally won the title that had eluded him.

