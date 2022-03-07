Waynesburg Central’s Andrew Layton and Brownsville’s Jolena Quarzo both had silver medal-winning performances recently at the PTFCA Indoor Track & Field State Championship.
Quarzo finished second in the 3,000-meter run in a time of 9:50.99.
Layton cleared 15 feet in the pole vault for his second-place medal.
North Carolina State’s Gionna Quarzo earned second team All-ACC honors at the conference’s indoor championship. The Brownsville graduate finished fourth in the 5,000-meter run with a personal best time of 16:15.67.
Waynesburg Central graduate Marissa Kalsey was unable to clear the opening height in the pole vault Sunday at the USATF Indoor Track & Field Championships. Kalsey missed all three attempts at 4.30 meters (14-1¼).
Sandi Morris cleared 4.80 meters (15-9) for the national indoor title.
