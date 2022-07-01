Andrew Layton closed his junior track & field season with a golden moment after winning the pole vault competition in mid-June at the 2022 New Balance Outdoor Nationals at Franklin Field in Philadelphia.
The Waynesburg Central vaulter finished first in the Rising Stars division after clearing 4.60 meters (15-1).
Layton qualified for the meet with his vault of 14-10 at the Baldwin Invitational.
The senior had no issues clearing the bar in the first two heights, 4.15 (13-7¼) and 13-10, but was unable to repeat the early success on his way to first place.
“I needed three attempts at 14-1½ (4.30 meters). I barely tipped it. I needed three attempts at 14-5¼ (4.40 meters),” said Layton.
The bar moved up to 4.50 meters (14-9) with three vaulters remaining. Layton passed to the next height, while Jason Olivia Jr., of Plantation, Fla., and George Garrett, of Sherborn, Mass., both cleared and joined Layton at 4.60 meters (15-1).
“I barely nipped it on my first attempt. I knew I would make it on my next attempt, and I did,” said Layton.
With the gold medal secured, Layton moved the bar to 15-6¼ for an attempt to top his personal-best vault of 15-6.
“On my first attempt, I ran through it. The wind knocked the pole out of my hands,” explained Layton.
Layton then experienced something he never had, but an event pole vaulters fear.
“On my way up, about three feet, my pole broke. It snapped a couple feet up on the pole. One piece shot straight up in the air. The bigger piece hit me in my quad. I have a nice bruise,” said Layton. “After that, I was done. My quad was numb. I was done after that.
“If the pole hadn’t snapped, I knew I was going to get it.”
Layton added, “That’s the first time I broke a pole and it was the first time on that pole.”
Layton plans to compete in one more competition during the summer. He’ll travel to Rochester, N.Y., for the 13th annual Rockback Beach Vault & Club Championship on Aug. 6.
