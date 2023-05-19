Kaley Rohanna was the heartbeat of the Waynesburg Central girls basketball team.
Rohanna is a 5-foot-4 junior point guard the Lady Raiders relied on for scoring via drives to the basket or jump shots as well as ball handling and defense and displayed outstanding leadership qualifies as well.
She helped Waynesburg win an outright Section 4-AAA championship, a WPIAL playoff game and a consolation game to qualify for the PIAA tournament.
Rohanna has been named the Greene County Messenger All-County Girls Basketball Team Player of the Year.
Rohanna scored her 1,000th career point on Feb. 2, averaged 17.1 points per game during the regular season and keyed Waynesburg’s run to a second consecutive section crown after it tied for first place a year ago.
Rohanna edges out Sophia Zalar of Carmichaels, another 1,000-point scorer who as a 5-8 senior helped the Lady Mikes reach the postseason for the second year in a row in Class AA.
Zalar, the county’s leading scorer at 17.9 points per game, was the focus of every opposing team but her ability to slice through defenses as well as hit the 3-pointer made her almost impossible to stop.
Zalar, like Rohanna, also piled up plenty of points with her defense by coming up with steals that led to layups.
Zalar joins Rohanna on the “First 5” team along with a pair of West Greene players, 5-3 senior Lexi Six and 5-11 junior Kasie Meek.
Meek averaged 14.3 points per game and Six put up 9.0 points per game as they helped the Lady Pioneers stay in the hunt for a seventh consecutive section title all season in Class A before ultimately falling just short of that goal by one game to Monessen.
Waynesburg 5-8 junior forward Josie Horne made a successful return from a knee injury to play a key role for the Lady Raiders and joins teammate Rohanna to fill out the GCM “First 5” group.
The shot of the year was made by Horne with help from Rohanna in a WPIAL consolation game against Mohawk. Down by one point and with time winding down, a double-teamed Rohanna found Horne open along the baseline and she swished a game-winning jump shot with one second left to give the Lady Raiders a heart-stopping 44-43 victory and a spot in the PIAA postseason.
The Coach of the Year honor goes to Chris Minerd who stepped in for Dave Sarra at Waynesburg and kept the Lady Raiders in first place, this time by itself, and earned a return trip to the state playoffs despite the loss of several key starters to graduation.
West Greene’s Austin Crouse and Carmichaels Chelsea Ulery also guided their teams into the postseason. Crouse did an admirable job stepping in as coach for the departed Jordan Watson and kept West Greene relevant and the Lady Pioneers again won a playoff game. Ulery steered the Lady Mikes to a return trip to the playoffs in Class AA while handling a pregnancy which resulted in a healthy baby girl. She stepped down as Lady Mikes coach after the season but leaves the program with a solid foundation.
The Freshman of the Year is Waynesburg’s athletic Peyton Cowell who worked her way into playing an important role in the Lady Raiders’ success.
The complete Greene County Messenger All-County Girls Basketball Team follows:
Player of the Year: Kaley Rohanna, Waynesburg Central
Player of the Year Runner-up: Sophia Zalar, Carmichaels
Freshman of the Year: Peyton Cowell, Waynesburg Central
Coach of the Year: Chris Minerd, Waynesburg Central
Shot of the Year: Josie Horne’s game-winning baseline jumper with one second left to give Waynesburg Central a 44-43 win over Mohawk to secure the Lady Raiders a spot in the PIAA tournament.
First 5
Kaley Rohanna, Waynesburg Central
Sophia Zalar, Carmicahels
Lexi Six, West Greene
Kasie Meek, West Greene
Josie Horne, Waynesburg Central
Second Team
Krista Wilson, Mapletown
Kayla Larkin, Jefferson-Morgan
Addison Blair, Waynesburg Central
Megan Voithofer, Carmichaels
Kendall Ellsworth, Carmichaels
Third Team
Peyton Cowell, Waynesburg Central
Taylor Karvan, West Greene
Kendra Tharp, West Greene
Emma Zalar, Mapletown
Ava Wood, Jefferson-Morgan
