Haden Sierocky ran for two touchdowns and passed for two more to lead visiting Ligonier Valley to a 42-7 non-conference victory Friday night at Waynesburg Central.
Sierocky had touchdown runs of 12 and 5 yards, and threw scoring passes of 15 and 2 yards.
Darnell Johnson scored the only touchdown for Waynesburg (0-6) on a 10-yard run in the fourth quarter.
The Raiders' Breydon Woods carried the ball 20 times for 102 yards.
